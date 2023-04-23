Recipe “Ricotta with wild herb salad and honey pears” | > – Guide





Ingredients for the ricotta:

Put the milk in a saucepan and lightly salt, heat to 80 degrees. Check the temperature with a thermometer. Add the lemon juice to the milk one spoon at a time and stir in with a wooden spoon. Once curdling occurs and flakes form, stop adding more lemon juice. Continue stirring for about 1 minute, then remove the pot from the heat, cover with a lid and let stand for about 10 minutes.

Place a cotton cloth in a fine sieve. Pour the contents of the pot into the cloth and allow to drain. Catch the whey and use it for other recipes.

Squeeze the liquid out of the cheese mixture in the cloth. The more whey you squeeze out of the ricotta, the drier and firmer the cheese will be.

To smoke in the pot, place a cooking ring on the bottom of a large pot, place a sieve without a handle on the ring. Spread hay around the sieve. Pour the ricotta into the sieve and light the hay. Immediately put the lid on the pot and additionally seal with aluminum foil. Smoke for about 10 minutes, then open the pot (preferably outside) and remove the ricotta.

Ingredients for the wild herb salad:

up

Wash and dry the wild herb salad. Wash, dry, grate and squeeze the lemon. Whisk the lemon juice with the remaining ingredients to form a homogeneous dressing. Season to taste with lemon zest.

Ingredients for the honey pears:

up

Wash and dry the lemon and remove the fine zest from the peel. Squeeze the lemon and mix the juice with the zest and honey.

Wash the pears, peel if you like, cut into fine wedges and marinate with the lemon and honey mixture.

serving:

Marinate the wild herb salad with the dressing. Arrange 3 heaps of ricotta on each plate. Top with marinated pears and lettuce and drizzle with dressing.

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets