



Ingredients for the fund:

Carabinero shrimp work best in this recipe. Remove the head from the shrimp, peel and remove the intestines. Set the flesh of the shrimp aside. Only the shells are used for the fund. Peel the carrots, fennel, celery, garlic and shallots and cut into small pieces. Wash and chop the parsley. Reserve a few leaves for garnish.

Heat the butter and olive oil in a large saucepan and add the shrimp shells. Add the tomatoes, chopped greens, parsley, tomato paste, and bay leaves. Pour in the Noilly Prat, Pernod, port and white wine and add enough water to cover all the ingredients. Bring to the boil once, switch off the hotplate and let the brew infuse.

Ingredients for the risotto:

up

Peel and finely dice the shallots. Sweat in half the butter in a saucepan. Add the rice and sweat over high heat. When foam forms, deglaze with white wine. Allow the wine to boil down completely, stirring constantly. Pour in some of the stock and add a pinch of salt. Gradually reduce the liquid and lower the temperature slightly. Keep stirring. The rice grains are perfectly cooked when they are transparent on the outside and only have a small white core in the middle.

Grate the Parmesan and add to the pot. Briefly heat the risotto to a very high temperature and stir together with the remaining butter until creamy. Remove from the stove and serve immediately.

Ingredients for the shrimp:

up

The shrimp are only cooked in the final phase of the risotto preparation.

Marinate the shrimp meat with olive oil and a pinch of Piment d’Espelette. Melt butter in a pan at low temperature. Add the rosemary and thyme to the pan and use to flavor the butter. Toss the shrimp in the butter for 1-2 minutes on each side, then immediately remove from the heat.

Ingredients for the crustacean foam:

up

Pour the cream into the shrimp stock in a saucepan, let it boil down a little and season with salt. Add butter and froth the sauce with a hand blender.

serving:

Put the risotto in deep plates. Place the shrimp on top. Drizzle with the crustacean foam and garnish with a few leaves of parsley.

Additional information:

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets