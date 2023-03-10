



Ingredients for Skrei and Mustard Sauce:

Portion the fish and lightly salt. Peel the shallots and cut into fine strips.

Melt the butter in a saucepan and lightly sweat the shallots in it. Season with salt and pepper and some sugar and add bay leaves. Deglaze with white wine, allow to reduce and fill up with water. Boil. Remove the pot from the stove and put in the pieces of fish. Put a lid on. Leave to stand for 5 minutes, then turn the fish. Put the lid back on and leave to stand for another 4 minutes. Remove the fish and keep warm (e.g. in the oven at 70 degrees top/bottom heat). Pour the cream and mustard into the saucepan, bring to the boil and mix well. Season to taste, add the capers and cress to the sauce.

Ingredients for buttered potatoes:

Wash potatoes and herbs. Press the garlic cloves.

Boil the potatoes in salted water with herbs, garlic and cumin for about 20 minutes until soft. Drain and let cool briefly. Melt butter in a pan. Peel the potatoes and toss them warm in the butter.

Ingredients for stewed radish:

Peel the radish and cut into cubes. Put butter in a saucepan and let melt. Add the radish cubes and season with salt and sugar. Close the pot and steam the radish until soft. Taste again.

serving:

Put the eggs in boiling water, simmer for 10 minutes and rinse in cold water. Then peel and quarter. Wash the chard and pat dry.

To serve, place diced radishes in the center of the plates. Place the pieces of fish and cover with the mustard sauce. Arrange the buttered potatoes around the outside. Garnish with egg quarters and chard leaves.