Recipe “Small Chinese cabbage roulades with bread filling” | > – Guide

Ingredients:

Peel the Chinese cabbage and generously remove the thick white leaf stalks. Blanch the leaves in boiling water for about 2 minutes, then rinse in cold water and dry.

Cut bread (mixed bread or white bread) with crust into bite-sized cubes and place in a bowl. Add milk and water and mix everything. Soak for at least 1 hour, turning 2-3 times. Squeeze out the mixture and place in a bowl. Season with salt, sugar and pepper.

Wash tomatoes and spring onions. Quarter the tomatoes and slice the spring onions. Peel and finely dice the garlic. Heat the olive oil in a pan and briefly sauté the tomatoes, spring onions and garlic. Lightly salt and sugar and add to the bread. Add breadcrumbs and egg and mix well.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees (circulating air). Lay out Chinese cabbage leaves overlapping (about 10-12 cm wide and long). You need 2-3 sheets per roll for this. Place a generous tbsp of bread mixture around the edge of each cabbage leaf. Then fold in sideways and roll up. Place the roulades in a casserole dish. Add olive oil and some water. The rolls should be about 1 cm in the liquid. Brush the roulades with melted butter and cook in the oven for a good 20 minutes.

Place the cabbage rolls with the stock on a plate and garnish with finely chopped parsley and a little lemon.

Tipp:

Form meatballs from the remaining bread mixture and fry in butter until crispy. Cut the remaining Chinese cabbage leaves and stalks into fine strips and dress as a salad with vinegar, oil, salt and a pinch of sugar.

Chinese cabbage roulades with bread filling are arranged on a plate. © Florian Kruck

THE! | broadcast date | 03/17/2023

