



Ingredients for the ragu:

Put some olive oil and bay leaves in a large cold pan. Press the meat from the skin of the salsiccia (alternatively coarse sausage) into the pan, chop with a wooden spoon and brown slightly over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, peel and finely chop the shallots and celery. Peel the pumpkin and cut into small pieces. Stir into the meat, season with a pinch of pepper and cook the ragout for 15-20 minutes until the mixture is soft and lightly browned. Season with a little salt, stir in the vinegar and let it boil away.

Ingredients for the noodles:

Place the egg, egg yolk, oil and salt in a bowl and mix well with a whisk. Gradually sift in the flour and knead with your hands until the dough comes away from the sides of the bowl and your hands. The pasta dough must be nice and smooth, but still firm and chewy. Shape into a ball, wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Process the dough into tagliatelle using a pasta machine. If you don’t have a pasta machine, roll out the pasta dough thinly with a rolling pin on a well-floured surface. Leave to dry for 10 minutes and cut into tagliatelle.

Cook the noodles in a large pot of boiling salted water for about 2 minutes, then use a slotted spoon to scoop the pasta directly out of the water into the ragout pan.

Grate the parmesan and set aside a small portion to serve. Wash, dry and finely chop the parsley. Add the parmesan and parsley to the pasta and ragout mixture with a few drops of olive oil and toss until the sauce is creamy.

serving:

Arrange the pasta in preheated plates, sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan and drizzle over a little olive oil.