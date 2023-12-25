RECIPE: Time to Get Cooking! Now You Can Make Disney’s Plant-Based Potato Flautas at HOME!

Did y’all hear the news?! Disney released a cookbook!

Sleeping Beauty Castle

That’s right, now you can have some of your favorites in the comfort of your own home, no vacation planning included. When it comes to being able to make some of our favorite Disney foods at home– we take things very seriously.

There are tons of delicious eats in this cookbook, but today we’re going to focus on the plant-based potato flautas! You can grab this at Disney’s California Adventure Park at the Lamplight Lounge— or your own kitchen! To make this recipe, you’ll need:

©Disney

TOMATILLO-SERRANO SAUCE

4 small tomatillos (enough to make 1 cup), peeled and washed

2 serrano chiles, stem removed

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic

1/2 Hass avocado (3 tablespoons)

1/4 cup spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup canola oil

Lamplight Lounge

VEGAN PIQUILLO CREAM

1/2 cup silken tofu

1/4 cup chopped piquillo peppers

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon freshly chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Indoor dining at Lamplight Lounge!

SALTY MARINED ARUGULA

1 cup arugula

1 Fresno pepper, sliced into thin rings

8 thin slices red onion

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Lamplight Lounge Logo

POTATO FLUTES

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 potatoes)

1 tablespoon minced serrano pepper, more if you prefer spicy

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

Canola oil, for frying

Lamplight Lounge

Now that we have all of that broken down, here is how you make all of the components!

FOR TOMATILLO-SERRANO SAUCE:

Place tomatillos and serrano chiles in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 to 8 minutes, or until softened. Drain and place in blender

Add garlic, avocado, spinach, and salt and puree until smooth. Slowly drizzle in oil with a blender running on low speed.

FOR PIQUILLO CREAM:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

FOR ARUGULA ESCABECHE SALAD:

Toss arugula, peppers, onion, and cilantro in a bowl. (Take care when handling chilies and peppers)

Drizzle with lime juice and season with salt and pepper.

FOR POTATO FLUTAS:

Peel potatoes and cut into cubes.

Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until potatoes are fork tender, about 10 minutes. Do not cover.

Drain and cool the potatoes. Mash until creamy and add serrano pepper, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Warm tortillas and evenly portion filling in each, about 2 tablespoons each. Roll and close with toothpicks, 2 in each roll, spaced evenly apart.

Heat 1 inch of oil in a heavy pan. When oil reaches 350°F, place the flautas in the oil and fry until they are golden brown, which should take around 4 minutes. Work in small batches, and place on paper towels to drain. Remove the toothpicks when they’re cooled.

Lamplight Lounge

When it comes to serving this dish, the cookbook gives specific instructions.

TO SERVE:

While flautas are frying, sauté chorizo in a small frying pan until crisp.

Equally, divide Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce among 4 serving platters.

Place 3 Potato Flautas on top of each platter and top flautas with soy chorizo. Drizzle with Vegan Piquillo Crema and top with a little Arugula Escabeche Salad.

©Disney

If you weren’t hungry before, we’re sure you are now! We’re going to go give this recipe a shot. Keep checking in with us at AllEars for more recipes!

RECIPE: Now YOU Can Make California Grill’s Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli at Home!

What Disney park food do you want the recipe to? Let us know in the comments below!

Post a Comment

Share this: Facebook

X

