



Ingredients for the Beetroot Hummus:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees (upper/lower heat). Peel the beetroot, cut into small pieces. Also peel the garlic and place both together on a baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, season with salt, pepper and cumin and cook for 20-30 minutes. Then puree, add tahini and stir in some lime juice.

Ingredients for the aubergines in tomato sauce:

Cut the aubergines into large cubes. Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the eggplant cubes until golden brown. Peel and slice the garlic. Heat the olive oil in a pan and lightly brown the garlic slices. Grate the tomatoes on a grater and add to the garlic. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Remove the aubergines from the oil and drain on paper towels. Place on a plate and pour over the tomato sauce.

Ingredients for Zucchini with Parsley Almond Pesto:

Cut zucchini into 1 cm thick slices and lay out on a grid. Sprinkle with salt on both sides and let stand for 10 minutes. Then pat dry and fry in a pan with a little oil until golden brown. Process the almonds with the garlic, the remaining oil and the parsley into a pesto using a food processor or a hand blender. Season with a little salt. Spread the pesto over the zucchini slices.





Ingredients for the sesame rings:

Dissolve yeast in water. Add the flour, oil and salt and work everything into a smooth dough. Cover and let the dough rise for about 45 minutes. Then form dough balls of about 120 g each. Form strands out of the dough pieces with your hands on a floured work surface, place them on top of each other, twist and close the ends. Let the donuts rest for 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 220 degrees (top/bottom heat). Dilute the grape syrup with water and completely soak the donuts in it. Then turn in sesame seeds and bake for 12 minutes until golden brown.