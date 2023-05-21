Recipes to follow a flexitarian diet

Among the first to talk about the flexitarian diet it was the Americans. Then some stars – Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul McCartney and Meghan Markle – who said they had revolutionized their lives by following this type of diet which favors the consumption of fruit and vegetables (80 per cent) and suggests a controlled intake of meat and fish which must be of the highest quality, ie sustainable and zero km. Constructing a menu of this type is not difficult because in some ways it is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, and to the food pyramid to which it refers.

But it’s still a diet and the goal is to lose weight. According to the creator of the diet, the American nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner (author, in 2008, of the book “The Flexitarian Diet”) to lose weight with the flexitarian diet, you need to calculate a daily caloric intake of 1500 kcal, divided into the usual five meals recommended by nutritionists: 300 kcal for breakfast, 400 for lunch, 150 for both snacks and 500 for dinner.

This means that for breakfast you can eat different types of food, to name a few: coffee, pancakes and fruit; or coffee or tea with low-fat yogurt and fruit; or even milk, oatmeal and fruit. For lunch you can choose between pasta or rice with vegetables and a portion of fruit. While for dinner: meat, fish or legumes with vegetables, and then a portion of bread or fruit. On proteins, a clarification, because at the beginning of the diet the consumption of meat must not exceed 700 grams per week, and then we must abstain from consumption for at least two days a week. After some time, meat can be consumed up to 500 grams per week; to finally reach 250 grams. On the other hand, there are no particular limits for fish. After the first two weeks in which you should be able to lose weight, the diet can be transformed into a food style to always follow, maintaining the proportions: 40 percent vegetables; 40 percent between whole grains, legumes and seeds; 20 percent from foods of animal origin.

How to build the menu

Valerio Galasso is a nutritionist biologist and explains that the flexitarian diet is based on very simple concepts: you eat little meat and little animal protein in general, lots of cereals, and then fruit and vegetables. “The important thing is to learn to listen to our body-he explains. Then follow a well-balanced diet with a nutritionist. I invite my patients to change the rules they are used to following”. For example, on a typical day. “Carbohydrates are often not the ideal thing to consume at breakfast because they trigger various mechanisms that we then pay for throughout the day. If instead I ate protein for breakfast, I would arrive at lunch without being hungry, I could eat a nice salad, remaining light and productive even in the afternoon. Then a complete dish for dinner, and without exaggerating I can also eat a small amount of carbohydrates”.

What are the alternatives for breakfast? “The flexitarian diet can resemble the Mediterranean diet if I choose a diet similar to that of the farmers of the past who ate stale bread for breakfast with a little ricotta or cheese, or eggs from their chickens, then freshly picked fruit” . In order for it to be effective as a type of power, then some precautions are needed. “The quality of the food is fundamental – and this is a point he also underlines in his book “Diets do not exist” (Gribaudo) -. Vegetables and fruit must be bought from selected, organic producers, they cannot be bought at the supermarket, where they stay in cold storage for who knows how long”. And then “however, we must be careful – he specifies – because despite being a diet in many ways similar to the Mediterranean diet, it is a diet that contains many fibers and therefore is not suitable for those suffering from intestinal disorders. For this reason it is better to be followed by a nutritionist, because there is also a tendency to go overboard with carbohydrates. However, it is a diet which, by favoring the consumption of vegetables, can be very positive and also sustainable”.

Example of weekly menu

Monday

Breakfast: vegetable yogurt with oat flakes, pumpkin seeds, strawberries and coffee.

Lunch: risotto with radicchio and walnuts, mixed steamed or pan-fried vegetables, a piece of fruit.

Cena: salmon with orange salad and a mix of cooked vegetables, bread.

Tuesday

Breakfast: two slices of bread with a little cheese, a coffee.

Lunch: pasta with courgette sauce, steamed vegetables and a piece of fruit.

Cena: vegetable soup and stir-fried vegetables.

Wednesday

Breakfast: scrambled eggs with wholemeal bread, spinach, a coffee.

Lunch: cauliflower couscous with vegetables

Cena: spaghetti with tomato sauce, olives and capers

Thursday

Breakfast: porridge with rolled oats, banana and cinnamon, a coffee.

Lunch: broccoli and apple salad.

Cena: pasta with sauteed vegetables.

Friday

Breakfast: two slices of bread with a little cheese, a coffee.

Lunch: chicken salad, a fruit

Cena: cream of potatoes and peas with seeds and toasted bread

Saturday

Breakfast: yogurt with a spoonful of flax seeds and whole grains, a coffee.

Lunch: tomato salad and steamed fish

Cena: lentil and barley soup, and vegetable pinzimonio

Some recipes to try

SALMON WITH ORANGE SALAD

Ingredients:

6 pieces of salmon fillet with skin for 200-250 gr; 1/3 cup. freshly squeezed orange juice; 250 ml of soy sauce; Sesame seeds; salt, freshly ground black pepper; Olive oil.

For the salad:

3 large oranges, half a sweet red pepper, one medium red onion, 10 sprigs of coriander, 1cm ginger root, 2 teaspoons grated orange peel; 1 teaspoon of sesame oil; 1/2 teaspoon of coarse salt; chilli flakes.

Preparation:

Mix the orange juice, wine and soy sauce. Place the salmon fillet in a container and cover it with the marinade. Leave to rest for 1 hour. Meanwhile prepare the salad. Peel the oranges and keep the juice. Cut the red pepper into thin slices and the onion. Clean and chop the ginger, finely chop the coriander leaves. Add pepper, onions, ginger, coriander, orange zest, salt and chilli, mix and leave for 1 hour. Saute the sesame in a dry skillet until golden brown. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Cover the baking sheet with foil or baking paper, lightly grease it with olive oil. Place the fish with the skin in contact with the pan, sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Bake for 7-10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Gently transfer salmon to plate. Add the orange salad to the plate and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER COUSCOUS AND VEGETABLES

Ingredients:

half a cauliflower; 150 g of zucchini; 110 g of red peppers (deprived of seeds) 150 gr. red onions (thickly sliced) 2 tablespoons olive oil; 225 g of couscous, 400 ml of vegetable broth. Salt and black pepper to taste; 2 tablespoons parsley (chopped)

Preparation.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Cut the cauliflower into 1-2 cm florets, the courgettes and red pepper into slices. Arrange all the vegetables evenly in a roasting pan, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and roast it in a preheated oven for 20-25 min. Mix the couscous and broth in a large bowl, cover and leave to rest for 5-8 minutes. Add the couscous to the cooked vegetables; drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper for seasoning. Serve with a little parsley on top.

DELICATE CHICKEN SALAD

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast; 2 potatoes; 1 carrot; 100 g. cabbage; 1 cucumber; mayonnaise; salt to taste.

Preparation:

Boil the chicken breast. Peel the potatoes, cut them into thin strips and fry them in oil. Carrots and cucumbers should be cut into sticks. Cabbage rub on a small grater, to get strips. Combine all the vegetable mixture with the boiled and sliced ​​chicken, season with salt and season with mayonnaise.

BROCCOLI AND APPLE SALAD

Ingredients:

300 g. broccoli; an Apple; a lemon; dill; olive oil; salt

Preparation:

rinse the broccoli under cold running water, separate the inflorescences and immerse in boiling salted water for three minutes. Dill should be finely chopped, apples clean and cut into thin slices. Wash and slice the lemon with the skin into very thin slices. Mix all the ingredients and drizzle the salad with olive oil.

CABBAGE SALAD WITH CARROTS, APPLES AND RAISINS

Ingredients: 2 carrots (180 g); 250 g cabbage; 1/2 red apple; 70 g of raisins; 90 g of unsweetened plain soy yogurt; 90 g vegan mayonnaise; 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar; one teaspoon maple syrup (optional); salt and pepper.

Method. Soak the raisins in hot water for 10-15 minutes, then drain and squeeze to remove as much water as possible. We prepare and season the vegetables. Meanwhile peel the carrots, then cut them into thin sticks. Wash the apple well and cut it first into slices and then into sticks, then thinly slice the cabbage. Combine vegetables and fruits in a bowl and season with the dressing prepared by mixing soy yogurt, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, salt and pepper in a bowl, then serve immediately.