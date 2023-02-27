I broccoli are vegetables belonging to the family of cruciferous vegetables. Featuring numerous health benefits – including the presence of substances with anticancer efficacy – they can be made protagonists of various delicious recipes. Let’s find out, in the following lines, some of the tastiest and quickest to prepare.

Broccoli au gratin

I grated broccoli they are a hearty side dish and just as good. How to prepare it? First of all, choosing fresh broccoli. The next step involves blanching them in salted water. It doesn’t take long, just five minutes.

At this point, it’s time to season them with della bechamel, also adding a few cubes of mozzarella and parmesan. The broccoli is now ready to be placed in the oven and cooked for a few minutes. The result will be nothing short of tasty. Outside, in fact, you will be able to appreciate the gratin effect and, inside, that of the stringy cheese.

Orecchiette with broccoli

When it comes to healthy starters, those characterized by the presence of vegetables always have their reason. If you intend to bring to the table i broccolia good idea may be to make them the protagonists of a first course based on orecchiette.

Again, the preparation is very simple. Just sauté the broccoli in a pan with garlic and oil, cook the pasta, season it with the vegetables and add that extra touch that always has its purpose: a pinch of cheese (the Certosa is one of the most popular alternatives).

Cupcakes with broccoli and crescenza

Here we are talking about a wonderful and quick appetizer, perfect for opening winter dinners with taste and originality. How do they prepare tartlets with broccoli and crescenza? You start by boiling the broccoli florets in a saucepan for about ten minutes.

When they become soft, blend them and transfer them to a bowl, adding the eggs. Then take a loaf of crescenza and add a third of it to the preparation, mixing the ingredients well together with a pinch of breadcrumbs.

You take containers for tartlets and put them in the oven at 180°C for a maximum of half an hour and for no less than 20 minutes until they are golden brown.

In the meantime, you need to let the remaining part of the crescenza melt by adding a drop of milk (especially with regard to the latter ingredient, it is essential not to exaggerate immediately with the quantities as there is the risk that the fondue will be too liquid).

When the patties are ready to be taken out of the oven, they are left to cool for a few minutes and covered with the fondue, to then be served to your guests.

Broccoli meatballs

A great classic for those who, in the kitchen, love to combine taste and sustainability, the Broccoli Meatballs they can be prepared using, in addition to vegetables, various other ingredients. Any examples? A cheese like ricotta and an aroma like chives.

