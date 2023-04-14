Home Health Recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist
Health

Recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist

by admin
Recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist

We inform you that with reference to the results, relating to the aptitude test for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist of the April 12, 2023published on April 13, 2023the Commission deemed it necessary to proceed with a new verification of the correction grids and therefore proceed with a new correction of all the documents.

Those who were found to be suitable in the written test results table, published on April 13, 2023 they will not be able to take the oral exam scheduled for the 18th April 2023.

The Commission reserves the right to communicate the day on which the oral exam will be taken, only after the publication of the written exam results table which will be published no earlier than Monday 17 April 2023 ore 13:00.

See also  Covid, poorly protected children: antibodies go down after infection

You may also like

Protein salad, if you are a sportsman here...

Day of open monasteries in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania |...

Government ignores the reality of life of caregivers...

The JJ4 bear is safe, the TAR has...

Pancreatic cancer, drug combination would enhance chemotherapy

Am I addicted to nasal spray yet? Doctor...

Lung cancer, the algorithm capable of predicting cancer...

They even keep you young! These are the...

Transplants: Twins first in central-southern Italy for living...

Expired medicines? What to do with them and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy