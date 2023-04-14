We inform you that with reference to the results, relating to the aptitude test for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist of the published on the Commission deemed it necessary to proceed with a new verification of the correction grids and therefore proceed with a new correction of all the documents.

Those who were found to be suitable in the written test results table, published on they will not be able to take the oral exam scheduled for the 18th 2023.

The Commission reserves the right to communicate the day on which the oral exam will be taken, only after the publication of the written exam results table which will be published no earlier than Monday 17 2023 ore 13:00.