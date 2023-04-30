Recognize and fight willow borers caterpillars: That’s how it works!

The willow borer is considered a pest not only in the forest, but also in the home garden, because its caterpillars attack weak trees and cause them to die. However, in this article you will learn how to recognize and fight the willow borer caterpillars!

What do the willow borers and their caterpillars look like

The adult willow borer is a large, greyish moth with a wingspan of 7 to 8 cm. The caterpillar is 9-10 cm long, pink to brownish red and has a light colored abdomen. The head is black and has strong cheeks. It secretes a strong smelling substance (leather or wine body odor) from glands near the mouth.

The moths feed on nectar and do no harm. The caterpillars, on the other hand, feed on living wood of many different deciduous trees (not just willows). By opening up the wood for oxygen, the caterpillars create a habitat for fungi, which can significantly worsen the damage.

The willow borer’s life cycle lasts at least two years, depending on the conditions. The adult moths fly and mate in July and August; then the females lay their eggs on the bark of weakened deciduous trees. The young caterpillars gnaw their way into the wood and create burrows that protrude slightly upwards just under the bark. The next spring they gnaw their way into the wood and create passages as thick as a finger up to the heartwood. There they overwinter and pupate the following spring.

How can you identify the caterpillars of the pest

Willow borer caterpillars attack older and already diseased trees, to which they can pose a threat. How can you recognize the damage caused by willow borer caterpillars? Their holes are irregular in shape and usually run along the trunk of the tree. The dug tunnels can be up to a meter long and up to two centimeters in diameter. The holes are often infected with fungus, which further weakens the tree. If the infestation is severe, there is a risk that the entire tree will die. Reddish colored dust and droppings are often found at the base of the infested tree.

Notice: The willow borer feeds on nectar and does no damage. On the other hand, the caterpillars feed on living wood in many different types of deciduous trees. In addition to willows, they also use poplars, birches, black alders, apple and pear trees as a source of food. By opening the wood to oxygen, the caterpillars create an environment for fungi to grow, which can significantly increase damage.

The activity of the willow borer caterpillars can be recognized by the typical smell of vinegar that surrounds the tree. When the infestation is severe, the crackling noises of the caterpillars feeding can be heard from inside the tree. Sometimes the willow borer caterpillars can also be seen moving along the bark. The willow borer caterpillars are not poisonous.

Notice: If a strong, healthy tree has been attacked by the willow borer, you can usually rest assured about the further course. As a rule, they have a strong self-regulating system that ensures that the willow borers lose interest in drilling wood.

Fight Willow Borer Caterpillars – How can you do it

There is no chemical pesticide available on the market to control the willow borer, nor should it be used because of the environmental impact. However, the following control methods are climate and environmentally friendly, but still very effective, especially in combination.

Willow borer control caterpillars by pruning: The first and most important step in the event of an infestation with the willow borer is to cut off the infected parts of the plant. If the infestation is severe, a chainsaw can help remove the bark. Affected branches should be cut off with pruning shears. If they have already dried up, the cut should be made directly into the healthy part. Cut parts of plants should be burned or disposed of in a sealable container to prevent the pests from returning to the garden.

Combat willow borer caterpillars with quassia soapy water:

Soak 250 grams of quassia shavings in two liters of water for 12 hours. After soaking, bring the solution to a boil and let it simmer for about 30 minutes. Then strain the shavings and let the broth stand. Dilute the decoction with ten times the amount of water Heat 500 grams of soft soap in a liter of water and let it dissolve. Add the dissolved soft soap to the diluted broth. Pour the quassia soap suds into a spray bottle and spray generously over the affected tree.

frequency of use: Every other day for ten to 14 days

Notice: Beneficial insects valuable to nature can also be killed upon contact with the broth. Quassia should therefore only be used with caution and care!

Impaling with wire: Some hobby gardeners appreciate this control measure, for others it is too uncertain. For this method, a long wire is inserted into the feeding passages to impale the caterpillars of willow borers located there.

