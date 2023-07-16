Recognize sunburn on plants and how to save them

Heat and drought leave their mark on the home garden. If temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius, plants can quickly become sunburned. What can you do about burnt leaves and flowers and how can sunburn be prevented?

How To Spot Sunburn On Plants: These Are The Signs!

Sunburn makes itself felt quickly. Similar to humans, where the skin turns red, discoloration on the leaves indicates sunburn damage.

1. The leaves and flowers turn yellow or turn completely white.

2. The burnt flowers and leaves curl up, turn brown, dry up and fall off.

3. Often the completely dried leaf edge is the first sign of sunburn.

Detect sunburn on flowers and perennials

Plants also get yellow and wilted leaves during longer periods of drought, in the event of pest infestation or certain care mistakes. How can sunburn be recognized?

The affected plants have suddenly received more sunlight than usual in recent weeks. In the case of potted plants, it is often due to a change of location. Sunburn often occurs in outdoor plants if the plants were recently shaded and are now suddenly in full sun. If the leaves on top, which get the most sunlight, turn yellow first, then it is sunburned. The lower leaves, shaded by the other leaves, mostly remain green. In contrast, when it comes to diseases and pests, the lower leaves yellow and wither first, as they are unique entry points for bacteria and fungi in the soil.

Drought damage to trees and shrubs

In trees and shrubs, burned leaves are noticed first, then flowers and then fruit. The fruit trees first get round brown spots, with bushes the sunburn is noticeable through brown spots on the foliage.

Sunburn damage is often mistaken for signs of nutrient deficiencies. Because the affected fruits, leaves and flowers wither, dry up and then fall off. The burnt fruit is inedible and should be collected and disposed of.

If the heat wave lasts longer than normal, sunburn can cause necrosis on the bark of young trees. A white coat helps. The white color reflects sunlight, preventing sunburn.

In contrast to potted plants and perennials in the flower bed, a change of location is out of the question for shrubs. However, some of them can be protected from direct UV rays with shading nets.

Burnt leaves and flowers: what to do?

If the plants already have burnt leaves and buds, then one should try to save them and minimize sunburn damage. Certain care measures can help:

Cut off damaged leaves, flowers and shoots

1. Burnt leaves and flowers are entry points for bacteria and viruses. So they should be removed immediately. It is best to cut off the burned early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Relocating and adapting care

2. If possible, place the plant in light but shade. It is best to wrap large trees with shading nets.

3. Water early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Wet leaves are more prone to sunburn, so you should only water your plants from below.

4. Stop fertilizing for the next two weeks. The burned plants need time to recover.

5. Do not change the watering. Sunburned plants no longer need water. In fact, too much water can have the opposite effect – waterlogging forms, the roots rot and the plant dies.

Special case: hydrangea burned, what to do?

If the hydrangea leaves turn yellow and dry up from top to bottom, then it is most likely sunburn. The first rescue measure is to transplant young plants. Old and already lignified hydrangea bushes can hardly tolerate a change of location. So you need a screen. The next step is to cut off the burnt leaves and shoots. Heavily damaged hydrangeas can be shortened by a third, and they usually recover well from pruning. In the next few weeks, the hydrangea is hardly fertilized, but poured extensively from below.

Prevent sunburn on plants

Sunburn on plants should be prevented, especially during long-lasting heat waves. Timely action is very important, because the sensitive leaves and flowers can burn after just a few hours in the midday sun.

Sun protection for balcony plants

Indoor and balcony plants in particular are very sensitive to full sun at 30° Celsius. Even true sun worshipers like the olive tree can burn. Hydrangeas in pots are also often victims of strong UV rays.

To prevent this, you should place the potted plants in a sunny to semi-shady place when it is hot. It is best if you get the morning sun and are in the shade at midday.

The right place for indoor plants

Indoor plants that are on a sunny southern or western window sill should also be moved to a new location. A coffee or side table close to, but not directly in front of, the window is a good choice. This way the plants are bright without burning.

Shade nets for greenhouse and bedding plants

Some outdoor and balcony plants can only thrive in the summer with suitable sun protection. Sun sails and parasols are perhaps the best options for the balcony or terrace. The greenhouse or the shrub in the bed can be covered with shading nets. Each mesh has a certain percent shading effect. Shading nets with a 40% shading effect have proven to be ideal for locations in full sun. This can be used to shade greenhouses, beds or polytunnels.

Sunburn in plants: the most important things summarized

When temperatures exceed 30 degrees in summer, not only people and animals suffer, but also garden plants. Trees, shrubs and flowers that are exposed to the sun often get sunburned when it is hot and dry. To avoid this, you can shade the plants or place them in a sunny place. In addition to this, regular watering is very important so that the plants can withstand this period without any problems.

If the plants have burnt leaves, flowers and fruits, they should be removed quickly. They are entry points for bacteria and fungi. Fertilizers will be discontinued over the next few weeks until the plant has fully recovered. The plants are watered slowly and only from below so that no water can get onto the interfaces or the leaves.