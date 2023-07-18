Home » Recognizing a stroke early – current tip from the DKV
Inform experts of the ERGO Group

A possible stroke can be quickly identified using the FAST method. (Image source: ERGO Group)

Solveig Haw, doctor and health expert at DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung:

In Germany, around 270,000 people suffer a stroke every year. To prevent permanent damage to health, quick action is required. The first signs that can indicate a stroke are paralysis, numbness, speech, vision and motor disorders, dizziness and severe headaches. A quick and easy way to detect a stroke is the FAST test:

– Face: Those affected should try to smile – if one corner of the mouth hangs, this can be an indication of hemiplegia.

– Arms: Can the affected person simultaneously raise both arms in front and turn the palms up? If not, this indicates motor disorders.

– Speech: Those present should ask the person concerned to repeat a simple sentence. Isn’t anymore

possible or difficult to understand, this can be a signal for a speech disorder.

– Time: Anyone who notices any abnormalities in any of the three steps should call 112 immediately and inform the medical staff about the symptoms and the suspicion of a stroke.

The time until the emergency doctor arrives must be bridged with first aid measures. The most important thing is to calm those affected down and not leave them alone. It can also help to elevate the upper body and optimize breathing. Eating and drinking should be avoided, as the motor disorders increase the risk of choking. If the person is unconscious, they should be placed in a stable lateral position on the paralyzed side. If cardiac or respiratory arrest occurs, bystanders should begin CPR immediately.

About the DKV

For more than 95 years, DKV has been a leading force in healthcare with its needs-based and innovative products. As a specialist, it offers comprehensive health and long-term care insurance coverage as well as health services to private and statutory insured persons. The organization of high-quality medical care is also one of the core competencies of DKV. In 2022, the company generated premium income of EUR 5.1 billion.

As a specialist in health insurance, DKV belongs to ERGO and thus to the parent company Munich Re, one of the world‘s largest reinsurers and risk carriers.

More at www.dkv.com

See also  Almost a million Italians with the flu in the last seven days

