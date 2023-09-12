Recognizing and Responding to Heat Stroke in Older Adults: Understanding the Symptoms

Weakness and Confusion Are Symptoms of Heat Stroke

Hot weather can pose serious health risks for older adults, according to an expert at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Existing medical conditions, mobility problems, and medications increase the risk of heat stroke. Geriatrics specialist Dr. Juan Cobo warns that as we age, we become less efficient at noticing and adapting to heat. We sweat less and become less sensitive to thirst, making us more prone to dehydration.

Certain conditions and medications further increase the risk of overheating. Lack of mobility can make it difficult for individuals to seek cooler places or drink water. Heart and vascular diseases also make it challenging to adapt to rising temperatures. People with diabetes, kidney disease, dementia, and depression are more susceptible to dehydration. Those with heart failure should consult their doctor regarding proper hydration to avoid dehydration without consuming too much water.

Many prescription and over-the-counter medications can hinder proper hydration. Medications such as blood pressure diuretics, beta blockers, ibuprofen, and NSAIDs can contribute to confusion, dizziness, and dehydration. Combining these medications can multiply the effects and potentially lead to kidney damage.

Antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, antipsychotics, antihistamines, cholesterol and blood sugar control medications, as well as over-the-counter pain relief and migraine remedies, should be used with caution. Awareness and having a plan for hot days can help mitigate the risks associated with heat stroke.

Rush University Medical Center suggests the following preventive measures:

– Keep water by your side if you live alone, have mobility problems, or take medications that cause heat sensitivity.

– Avoid caffeinated, sugary, and alcoholic beverages. Use a timer to remind yourself to drink water.

– Maintain a comfortable temperature inside your home, ideally between 68 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 20 and 25.5 degrees Celsius).

– Contact a family member, your city’s hotline, or stay in touch with friends if your home becomes too hot.

– If you have concerns about your medications or how you feel, reach out to your doctor’s office.

Symptoms of heat stroke include weakness, headache, flushed face, fast heartbeat, dehydration, dark-colored urine or little urine flow, little or no saliva, tiredness, dizziness or lightheadedness, and abdominal cramps.

In the event of overheating indoors, drink water or a sports drink, loosen clothing, and contact a family member or friend. If health concerns persist, seek medical attention promptly. If heat stroke worsens, it is considered an emergency.

Family and friends need to be vigilant about observing signs of heat stroke, particularly weakness and confusion, in their elderly loved ones. Move them to a cooler location and ensure they are drinking fluids. Immediate or urgent medical attention may be necessary in some cases.

For more information, refer to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on heat stress in older adults.

Source: Rush University Medical Center, press release, September 7, 2023.

