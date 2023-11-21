Recognizing Diseases Through Body Odors: When to Contact the Doctor

Body odors can reveal various diseases, even serious ones, such as cancer. Let’s see how to recognize them and understand when it is time to contact the doctor.

If you notice a change in your body odor it is probably a good idea to investigate the cause to avoid late diagnosis of a pathology.

What do body odors reveal? (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

We all have a specific body odor, often imperceptible to the sense of smell. This odor is the signal that the body is carrying out fundamental functions such as the elimination of toxins or thermoregulation. Recognizing a change in your body odor could help you detect even a serious illness.

We know well how early diagnosis can save lives, especially when it comes to tumors or neurodegenerative diseases. Consequently we must not ignore the alarm bells sent by our body. The signs could be pain of various kinds, skin rashes, breathing problems, mental confusion. They vary based on the disease or disorder from which one may unknowingly suffer. Even the smell is a telltale to keep in mind.

How smell allows the recognition of a disease

Alterations in the state of health can lead to changes in the chemical substances present in the blood and tissues resulting in the release of an unpleasant odor never felt before.

Odors and diseases, the correlations (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

This hypothesis was confirmed by research conducted by the Anesthesiology department of the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. The results allowed to list diseases that cause the onset of specific odors, so as to allow an early diagnosis of the pathology. Here, then, are the warning signs to pay attention to.

Yeast smell. If the vaginal discharge in women is abundant and has a whitish color it may indicate a candida infection or another fungus. Often associated with itching and irritation of the private parts, it can be linked to diabetes, pregnancy or an immune deficiency.

Ammonia smell from urine. It can be caused by diet, the use of antibiotics or by urinary tract, urethral, ​​bladder or kidney infections.

Smell of acetone in the mouth. It is usually felt by decompensated diabetics. Or it tends to occur in cases of repeated vomiting or restrictive diets that eliminate sugars.

Halitosis. In 30% of cases it depends on poor oral hygiene. In others, it can be caused by snoring or by sinusitis, tonsillitis, gastric-esophageal reflux, liver, lung, bronchi or kidney diseases, as well as neoplasms.

Smelly stools. Among the triggers are food intolerances, colitis, diverticula, intestinal tumors or digestive tract infections.

Sweat. The cause is the rapid multiplication of bacteria in the presence of humidity. If the smell is bitter it indicates liver problems, if of ammonia it indicates renal failure, if of rotten egg it indicates a metabolic disorder.

