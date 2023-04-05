CONSUMER INITIATIVE with tips for World Health Day on April 7th

05.04.2023. In order to be able to take responsibility for one’s own health, credible and reliable information is necessary. However, it is not always clear whether the source is reputable, how up-to-date the information is or what interests are behind the offer. The CONSUMER INITIATIVE provides tips for selecting suitable offers at www.verbraucher60plus.de

Consumers can check a number of points to determine whether online health information is technically competent and not related to products or providers. “Look up who runs the site, with what purpose and who it is aimed at. Headings such as “About us” or “Who we are” help here. Also check whether there is a complete imprint with contact details and contact persons,” recommends Georg Abel from the VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE.

When it comes to content, it is advisable to ensure that the presentation is neutral and factual, naming advantages and disadvantages, opportunities and risks as well as alternatives. The texts should be comprehensible and clear, technical terms should be explained. In case of illness, a doctor’s visit should be recommended. “Serious information dispensed with bold (advertising) language and presentation as well as scaremongering. If they spread fear, denigrate other offers or methods and promises to improve and cure complaints, extreme skepticism and doubts about credibility are appropriate,” says Georg Abel as further criteria.

Articles should identify the author, their qualifications and the sources used. It should be recognizable when they were written and last revised. Additional addresses, links and bibliographical references complete the range of information. Advertising should stand out clearly from the information. This should also be clearly recognizable when it comes to selling products.

The CONSUMER INITIATIVE provides more on this in the article “Health information on the web” on the portal www.verbraucher60plus.de ready. Interested parties can find this free online information under the main topic “Health“. They are supplemented by links to information and advice services. On Verbraucher60plus there are more health tips, e.g. B. on individual health services (IGeL), ordering medication on the Internet and patient rights.

The VERBRAUCHER INITIATIVE eV is the federal association of critical consumers founded in 1985. The focus is on ecological, health and social consumer work.

