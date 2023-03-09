Identifying skin diseases based on their specific symptoms is often not that easy. Redness, spots or an itchy rash are signs of many different skin disorders. Nevertheless, there can be completely different causes behind similar-looking symptoms. For example, skin diseases can be triggered by psychological problems, pathogens, fungi or allergies, but also by numerous other causes.

Our photo series is intended to help you to recognize and distinguish between common skin diseases such as hives, scabies, neurodermatitis or rosacea. However, these photos only provide a first orientation. If a skin disease is present, medical advice should always be sought. Only in this way can the correct diagnosis be made and the appropriate therapy arranged.