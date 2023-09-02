Recognizing the Gender-Specific Symptoms of a Heart Attack: A New Study Provides Insights

Protect yourself from a heart attack by recognizing the symptoms in time, which change between men and women: here’s what to pay attention to according to a new study.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in our country – and beyond. And that’s why heart health comes first when it comes to prevention, at all ages. In fact, a healthy life, which is more likely to ward off heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening situations, starts from a young age. Proper nutrition with a healthy and balanced diet, constant physical activity and prevention that leaves nothing to chance: here’s how to avoid a sudden heart attack.

Not always, however, our efforts can actually prevent a heart attack from happening. That’s why it’s important recognize the symptoms that our body sends us to alert us that something is wrong. Especially if we are no longer very young, in fact, it is very difficult that there are no alarm bells preceding the event itself. And did you know that they change according to gender? Here’s what to watch out for.

How to recognize the symptoms of an impending heart attack: difference between men and women

As often happens, even in this case men and women differ: despite some symptoms in common, in fact, a new study has established how the alarm bells that the body sends to warn of a imminent heart attack or already in place, change according to the sex of the person concerned. We already know, from previous studies, that the pattern of heart attack changes, but this study takes it one step further.

Don’t get caught unprepared

We mistakenly think of chest pain as the only possible symptom of a heart attack in progress, but that’s not the case at all. There are many signals that the body sends us seconds, minutes or even days before the event itself. Recognizing them in time increases the probability of survival by a good percentage. For example, if men as the main symptom encountered pain in chest and left arm, for women, shortness of breath is the main alarm bell.

But that’s not all: beware of excessive and unreasonable tiredness and exhaustion, pain in the jaw, sternum and even in the back. Stomach pain and vomiting unjustified by something else, chest tightness and shortness of breath: if in doubt, ask your general practitioner to sleep peacefully and avoid something more serious.

