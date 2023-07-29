Recognizing the Signs: How Eating Too Little can Impact Your Health

Not All Diets are Good for You: Signs You’re Eating Too Little

If you’re on a weight loss journey, cutting calories from your diet may seem like the logical approach. However, eating too little can have detrimental effects on your health and make it even more challenging to achieve a healthy weight. In short, eating below your body’s needs can backfire.

Every individual requires a certain amount of calories or energy to simply stay alive. Consistently eating below this daily requirement can slow down your metabolism and force your body to preserve what it can to survive.

Here are some signs that indicate you may be eating too little for your body’s minimum needs.

1. Constant Preoccupation with Food: When a person eats very little, they may develop a constant preoccupation with food. Thoughts about the next meal or snack may consume their mind, leading to behaviors such as browsing restaurant menus online, obsessing over food social media accounts, or constantly watching cooking shows.

This association between dietary deprivation and food preoccupation was first observed during Ancel Keys’ historic Minnesota Starvation Experiment conducted during the Second World War. Study participants admitted to obsessively collecting recipes and cookbooks, and as the study progressed, food became one of the only things they could think about. While this is an extreme example, chronic dieting and food deprivation can have similar effects.

2. Drop in Blood Sugar: When going long periods without eating, blood sugar tends to drop. This can result in decreased ability to concentrate, be patient with others, and decreased mental focus.

3. Irritability: Irritability is another factor that could indicate that you are eating less than what is expected. Additionally, a feeling of tiredness and fatigue often accompanies insufficient eating, as the body is not supplied with enough energy.

4. Trouble Sleeping: Feeling tired but unable to sleep is another sign of eating less than what your body needs. Insufficient eating can also cause alterations in the digestive tract, leading to slower food passage and increased likelihood of constipation.

In conclusion, chronic undernourishment does not aid in weight loss and can actually have the opposite effect. It can lead to nutrient deficiencies and interfere with overall health. It is important to find a balance and nourish your body adequately to achieve sustainable and healthy weight loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

