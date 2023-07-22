Recognizing the Warning Signs: Understanding Pre-Infarct Symptoms and the Importance of Early Detection

Title: Recognizing the Signs of Pre-infarct: Important Information on Angina

Subtitle: Early recognition can prevent a heart attack, warns expert cardiologist

By Laura Alejandra Albarracín Restrepo

Angina, also known as pre-infarct, is a condition that should not be taken lightly as it is often a precursor to a heart attack. This condition can manifest as stable or unstable angina, with the latter being more serious and potentially life-threatening. While chest pain is the most well-known symptom, there are other signs to be aware of.

According to Dr. Dante Lindefjeld, a cardiologist at the Center for Cardiovascular Diseases at Clínica Universidad de los Andes, angina is characterized by chest pain, often felt as pressure or a sensation of oppression in the left side or center of the chest. The pain may also radiate to the neck, jaw, and left arm. Additional symptoms may include tiredness, profuse sweating, nausea, and vomiting.

It is important to note that not all chest pain episodes lead to a collapse. The Texas Heart Institute highlights several subtle symptoms that should not be ignored, including constant discomfort resembling indigestion, chest pressure that radiates to the shoulders, arms, neck, jaw, or back, dizziness, fainting, sweating, upset stomach, difficulty breathing without explanation, unexplained anxiety, weakness, nausea, or tiredness, awareness of abnormal heartbeats, unexplained sweating, and paleness of the skin.

Dr. Lindefjeld explains that if the chest pain lasts less than 10 minutes, it is likely a pre-infarct, with minimal damage to the heart muscle. However, if the pain persists longer, it is highly probable that the occlusion causes damage and becomes a heart attack. Therefore, seeking immediate medical attention is crucial, especially if any of these symptoms persist for five minutes or more.

Many individuals fail to associate these symptoms with a potential heart attack and delay seeking medical help. Acting promptly is vital in order to prevent significant damage to the heart.

Angina is an indicator of coronary artery disease, which occurs when there is insufficient blood flow to the heart. Even if one can predict when angina symptoms occur in stable angina, it is strongly advised not to downplay the condition and instead consult a doctor for proper treatment and care.

Lastly, it is essential to remember that unstable angina pectoris is an emergency situation and may signify an ongoing heart attack, as emphasized by the specialized portal ‘Cigna.’

In conclusion, recognizing the signs of pre-infarct or angina is crucial to prevent further complications, such as a heart attack. It is important to be aware of symptoms beyond chest pain and to seek immediate medical attention if any of these signs persist for five minutes or more. Timely intervention can make a significant difference in minimizing heart damage and preserving overall health.

