Recommendation for manufacturers of in vitro diagnostic medical devices

On 26 May 2017, Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR) came into force with the aim of proceeding with a substantial revision of Directive 98/79/EC which would guarantee a high level of safety and healthwhile supporting innovation.

Subsequently, on 28 January 2022, Regulation (EU) 2022/112 was published in the Official Journal of the European Union which, among other things, extended the transitional periods provided for by Regulation (EU) 2017/746 for devices subject to certificates issued by notified bodies in accordance with Directive 98/79/EC and provided for a sufficient transitional period for devices that had to undergo a safety assessment for the first time compliance that required the intervention of a notified body pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/746.

Regulation (EU) 2023/607, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 20 March 2023, then eliminated the end of sale dates for devices lawfully placed on the market pursuant to Directive 98/79/EC.

However, the various discussions at European level have highlighted a picture deserving of extreme attention due to the approaching deadlines for the implementation of the IVDR. In fact, in relation to the certification times indicated by the notified bodies, a situation seems to exist delay in submitting dossiers to the Notified Bodiesparticularly for class D IVDs.

For these reasons, the Ministry of Health, the competent authority for in vitro diagnostic medical devices, taking into account any critical issues that could arise in relation to the availability of these products with a consequent impact on the health of citizens, has invited, with the note dated December 12, 2023Italian companies manufacturing in vitro diagnostic medical devices to accelerate the process of adapting to community legislation and not to further procrastinate the submission of certification applications, especially for class D devices.

Finally, the note invites economic operators to participate in the Survey, launched as part of the “Study supporting the monitoring of the availability of medical devices on the EU market” initiative.

It is possible to participate in the Survey until January 15, 2024.

For further information see: Monitoring the availability of medical devices on the EU market, consultation for manufacturers

