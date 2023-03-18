Which is the best diabetic diet? Let’s start by saying that the diabetes it’s a metabolic disease increasingly widespread, not to be underestimated, the symptoms of which can appear even after a long time. Depends on what? When the body fails to metabolize carbohydrates properly because the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, it causes a dangerous increase in blood glucose, which is called hyperglycemia.

In reality there is not only one form of diabetes, the main ones (but not the only ones) are two: type 1 diabetes, in which the beta cells of the pancreas used for the production of insulin are totally destroyed, and type 2 diabetes, in which the beta cells produce insulin but in inadequate quantities. Not to mention gestational diabetes mellitus, which can occur during pregnancy. Especially in the case of type 2 diabetes, nutrition can really make a difference. Let’s find out why and which is the best diabetic diet.

Diabetic diet

In addition to the therapies to be followed, proper nutrition and exercise are essential for diabetics. The diet must never be drastic, unless otherwise indicated by the doctor, nor improvised, but always balanced. Therefore it is essential that you bring the right amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, fibers and so on.

The diet of those suffering from diabetes must include a portion of daily carbohydrates equal to 50-60% of daily calories (especially carbohydrates with a low glycemic index and rich in fibre), 25-35% of lipids, 10-20% of proteins and a maximum of 5-10% of simple sugars. Not to mention the fibre which we can obtain from fruit, vegetables, legumes and cereals, which are very important.

The objectives of the diabetic diet are many: first of all the glycemic control, but also to maintain or achieve a correct body weight, and prevent cardiovascular risks. Objectives that can only be achieved if the diet is personalized according to the patient’s needs and if it is followed consistently.

Food table for diabetics

Anyone who suffers from diabetes knows how important it is to keep it under control the glycemic index of foods that are brought to the table. In fact, its value reveals how much a certain food can raise blood sugar. And it is taken into account in the tables of foods for diabetics, usually divided into High, intermediate and low GI. These are reference values, not absolutes, as the glycemic index can be influenced by other aspects.



In tabel in question, the high GI corresponds to a percentage of 70-100%: for example honey has a GI of 73%. The intermediate GI corresponds to a percentage of 69-55%: for example, wholemeal bread has a GI of 69, therefore intermediate. In the end the low GI is the one corresponding to a percentage of 55%, for example legumes have GI 27-33.

While these kinds of tables can be useful, don’t forget that they are indicative values, also because they refer to the pure food and not to the quantities ingested, which are instead indicated by the so-called glycemic load. In short, the usual advice applies: you don’t have to do do-it-yourself calculations, but always and only rely on doctors.

Foods for diabetics

What are the recommended foods for diabetics? Here is a list of them.

Especially blue fish to be consumed 2-3 times a week due to the high Omega3 content

to be consumed 2-3 times a week due to the high Omega3 content Leafy vegetables

Fruit, as long as it is not too rich in sugar

Legumes

Whole foods

Sweeteners come stevia and aspartame (to avoid instead sorbitol and fructose)

Also avoid seasoning pasta dishes too much and always consume them in moderate quantities, preferring wholemeal bread and rice. Do not consume starchy foods together, such as bread and pasta.

Vegetables for diabetics

Leafy greens like lettucethe beetsthe rocketThe spinach they are all recommended in the diabetic diet. But also cabbage and broccoli they are fine, as well as peppers, zuchinis e tomatoes.

What to eat for breakfast for diabetes? Also for diabetics breakfast it is very important: in addition to being balanced, it can be abundant, as long as the evening meal is reduced. Obviously we must always prefer foods recommended for diabetics, choosing them in such a way as to guarantee the body sufficient quantities of carbohydrates, proteins and good fats. See also It is rumored that the new work of "Extreme Pleasure" may be announced next month! | XFastest News If brioches and sweets in general are to be avoided, a cup of milk accompanied by biscuits, bread or Whole grainsand from a fruit (preferring those with moderate amounts of sugar) is ideal.

It’s hard to pinpoint a diabetic menu because, as stated, the diet for diabetics must be absolutely personalized and therefore tailor-made by a professional based on the patient’s needs. In general, keep in mind that breakfast is important and should not be skipped, that for lunch and dinner first and second courses should not be eaten together but divided into one or the other. And obviously pay attention to the foods to avoid and the quantities.

Type 2 diabetes diet

If the first treatment is pharmacological for some patients with type 1 diabetesspecifies the Veronesi Foundation, in large part of the people with type 2 diabetes balanced nutrition plays a very important therapeutic role. In fact, type 2 diabetes, which is also the most frequent, can depend on several factors, including overweight and obesity. Of course, nutrition is also important for those with type 1 diabetes, but in type 2 it is even more crucial.

Gestational diabetes diet

As we have said, there is another type of diabetes, gestational diabetes, which occurs pregnant. In this case it is equally essential to follow a balanced diet for diabetics, avoiding reducing calories too much, paying more than anything else Beware of foods containing carbohydrates. Any examples? Rice, bread, potatoes, pasta, spelt and various cereals should be consumed but in moderation. The foods that should be avoided are those that contain a lot of sugar, even at breakfast.

What are the foods to avoid for diabetes?

Some foods should actually be avoided but there are others, which, although often not recommended, in reality they can also be consumed by diabetics. It is the case of bread, pasta, pizza, ricewhich unlike sweets do not cause sudden glycemic rises since the body slowly assimilates complex carbohydrates.

A different matter applies to simple carbohydrates which are instead assimilated by the body much more quickly: this is why it is necessary pay some attention to foods such as jam, honey, milk and yoghurt, sugary drinks.

With regard to sweets, obviously their consumption should be reduced but not for this reason, according to various doctors, totally removed. Just eat them no more than once a week.

Having said that, there are foods that should be just right avoided in case of diabetes? The answer is yes, here is a list.

Sugary and sweetened drinks

Alcohol which among other things can interfere with therapies

which among other things can interfere with therapies Chocolate

Sweets even without sugar

Biscotti

Which fruit to avoid for diabetes?

In general, it is better to consume whole fruit, avoiding those that are too rich in sugar. If oranges, grapefruit, pears, kiwis, raspberries, strawberries can be eaten albeit in moderation, bananas, persimmons, grapes, figs, however, they should be avoided. Not to mention, of course, the fruit in syrup.

Can people with diabetes eat pizza?

As stated, pizza should not be totally eliminated, but it can be consumed in moderation, in the quantities and methods established together with the doctor.

Can Diabetes Eat Potatoes?

Potatoes should preferably be avoided as they are very rich in starches, carbohydrates that are rapidly transformed into glucose. Their GI is high.

Can people with diabetes drink coffee?

Apparently the drink itself does not cause problems for diabetics, as long as the recommended doses are not exceeded, but the addition of sugar represents a problem. If you want to treat yourself to a few cups, it’s best to ask your doctor for advice.

Can people with diabetes eat eggs?

According to reports from the Veronesi Foundation, it is advisable not to overdo it, eating a maximum of two a week.

Useful insights

You may also be interested in:

Other diets for diseases or health conditions:

Outbrain