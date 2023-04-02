It lasts from 2 to 6 minutes the attack of nervous hunger which comes when nicotine withdrawal generates a desire to take something compensatory that gives pleasure. That attack (craving) Ã¨ a hunger that comes from the brain and that anyone who wants to quit smoking knows well. It pushes us to look for foods high in sugar, fat and calories that give instant – but the effect does not last long – pleasure by promoting the production of anti-stress hormones. “One way to compensate for the need for nicotine, a substance that reduces appetite and stimulates the neurotransmitters of pleasure and gratification, triggering addiction, is therefore to obtain pleasure from other, less harmful sources,” he explains. Roberto Boffi, head of Pneumology and director of the Anti-Smoking Center of the Cancer Institute of Milanauthor of the book Â«Smetti di fuma con gustoÂ» (Sperling & Kupfer) together with Anna Villarini, nutritionist biologist, Lorella Beretta, journalist, and with the recipes of chef Cesare Battisti.

Fear of gaining weight Â«Although the fear of gaining weight is one of the most common fears that blocks potential ex-smokers, healthy eating is one of the best “natural” ways to stop smoking. It helps to “get rid of that desire” and to counteract the damages from smoking which are mainly of two types: inflammatory and due to oxidative stress from free radicals. Smoking, in fact, is the leading cause of premature death from lung cancer. A cigarette is smoked in about four minutes, which means that for as many minutes the former smoker, in order not to light one, will have the desire to chew something. See also can it be contrasted with physical activity and lifestyle? - breaking latest news But what? TO”There are no miracle anti-smoking superfoods. The secret is vary seasonal foods, because they have the maximum allied nutrients in helping to repair the damage from smoking, and choose healthy foods that counteract the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. It’s important to include too 150 minutes of aerobic activity per weekÂ» adds Anna Villarini. Here, with the help of the expert, how healthy eating affects the body.

Fruits and vegetables «Antioxidants help cells protect themselves from free radicals while other phytocompounds are useful for disposing of toxic substances, such as those breathed in through cigarette smoke. Onions, spring onions, leeks and shallots they are anti-inflammatory like spices, aromatic herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Vitamin C of citrus, lettuce and kiwi it counteracts the yellowish effect of the skin typical of many smokers and improves breathing because it helps to absorb the iron which is responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood. The beta-carotene of yellow-orange foods, such as apricots and carrotsis the precursor of vitamin A essential for tissue repair.

Dried fruit Â«Dried fruit, in addition to having “good” unsaturated fats precious for the heart, has proteins rich in arginine: it is an amino acid present in the vascular muscles which favors the formation of nitric oxide which is useful for regulating blood pressure. Furthermore, thanks to vitamin E and manganese, dried fruit performs an antioxidant action while the presence of magnesium in cashews and almonds helps reduce the sense of anxiety. Maximum 30 g per dayÂ».

Whole grains «Whole grains have fewer calories than refined ones, because the weight of the product also contributes to the fibers that the intestine is unable to use to produce energy. Own the fiberalso very present in fruit and vegetables, give satiety and feed the "good" microorganisms of our intestinal microbiota helping to reduce inflammation dell'organismoÂ».

Legumes â€œI am particularly rich in fiber and protein. In particular, chickpeas and beans they contain tryptophan which, in addition to promoting the synthesis of serotonin, a hormone that regulates mood, improves sleep quality and a sense of satiety».

Pesce Â«The “good” omega 3 fats of fish have anti-inflammatory properties and protect the cardiovascular system. According to research conducted in Israel, it is easier to quit smoking if you get a good load of these fats through food. Their deficiency would limit the communication between neurons in the areas involved in pleasure, which play an essential role in stimulating the will to say enough.’

Water â€œWater should always be kept close at hand: theyâ€™re fine too unsweetened infusions and herbal teas. Those based on cinnamon, rhodiola and cocoa beansfor example, they reduce the desire for sweets and nervous hunger».

Cough, headache and constipation In addition to weight, potential ex-smokers are concerned about the possible occurrence of cough, headache and constipation. «Recent studies have shown that the elimination, until the cough disappears, of the consumption of animal milk and dairy products can help. These products can, in fact, promote the formation of mucus in the bronchi, pharynx and nose and it is preferable to consume them in this period plain unsweetened soy yogurt or kefir from vegetable drinks or water. Furthermore, limit fatty foods, fries and condiments like butter because they are irritating to the pulmonary mucous membranes – recommends Villarini -. For the headache, the "detonator" foods are aged cheeses and dairy products, preserved meats, wine, beer and chocolate. Also watch out for glycemic swings, typical of when you eat foods processed with refined flours, and skip a meal, factors that can promote headaches. Finally, against constipation fiber-rich foodsÂ».