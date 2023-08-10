Home » Reconsidering the Role of Alcohol in Sports: A Doctor Highlights Its Potential Benefits for Athletes
Is alcohol bad for athletes? This question has long been debated, but a doctor is now declaring otherwise and promoting a specific drink as an ally of athletes. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is widespread in industrialized countries, with many people drinking with meals and often exceeding recommended limits. This habit is causing concern, as excessive alcohol consumption is often accompanied by various risks to health.

Furthermore, alcohol consumption is also associated with being overweight, a condition that is rapidly spreading worldwide due to a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect eating habits. Among the drinks that are not recommended for dieting is beer, as it is believed to contribute to weight gain.

However, a new discovery may challenge these beliefs. According to Luca Gatteschi, a doctor of the Italian national football team and advisor to the Italian sports nutrition and well-being society, beer can actually be beneficial for athletes. Gatteschi claims that beer is a perfect supplement for athletes, thanks to its vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, and water content.

It is important to note that Gatteschi’s recommendations are specifically for those who engage in sports. For sedentary individuals, beer has no known beneficial effects and can contribute to weight gain. Experts caution against excessive consumption and advise limiting intake to one to two units per day due to its alcoholic content.

Beer is known to contain empty calories, meaning it provides few micronutrients while contributing to weight gain. It is also known to quickly consume glucose in the body, resulting in reduced energy levels. Additionally, the consumption of beer can lead to an acidic effect on the blood, causing fatigue. This is why alcohol is often limited or eliminated from athletic diets, as it can hinder training and performance.

While Gatteschi’s statements may provide hope for athletes looking to enjoy a refreshing beer, it is crucial to remember that moderation is key. Excessive consumption of beer, like any alcoholic beverage, can have detrimental effects on health and performance. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalized advice on alcohol consumption and its impact on athletic performance.

