Reconstitution of the vdek general meeting / Uwe Klemens confirmed as vdek association chairman – Health Minister Lauterbach looks at the legislative proposals in the second half of the legislative period

Berlin – After the social elections in 2023, the general meeting of the Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) reconstituted. The 38 elected voluntary representatives of the insured (28) and employers (10) of the six member funds TK, BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH, hkk and HEK will decide on the principles of the association’s social and contractual policy over the next six years. set the budget and make important personnel decisions. At its first meeting, the vdek general meeting again elected the insured representative Uwe Klemens as honorary chairman. As in the previous term of office, the self-administrator heads the vdek’s highest decision-making body.

Social self-administration: representing interests and providing inspiration

In his inaugural speech, Klemens emphasized that he would continue to advocate for high-quality, solidarity-funded health care at affordable contribution rates. “Demographic developments, medical progress and the overall political situation with the climate crisis and military conflicts in the world pose major challenges to our society and social systems.” Social self-administration, legitimized through social elections, is a central force that ensures this, alongside politics and legislation that the interests of contributors and insured persons are heard and protected. It is also the task of social self-administration to act as a stimulus for the further development of care. This particularly affects the digitalization of the healthcare system.

Enshrine online voting in law

“With the online voting model project, we have set a clear tone for this year’s social elections. There had never been online elections of this magnitude in Germany until then,” summarized Klemens, welcoming the general meeting’s decision to perpetuate online voting. “With a view to the upcoming electoral period, we will do everything we can to ensure that this modern option for voting is enshrined in law from the coming social elections in 2029.”

Minister Lauterbach presents health policy priorities

Federal Minister of Health Professor Karl Lauterbach congratulated the representatives of social self-administration on the reconstitution of the vdek general meeting. As a guest speaker, he spoke about the current health policy priorities: “A lot has been left undone in the health care system in recent years. We not only have to catch up with digitalization, but also in the hospital sector and health care. This is primarily about structural reforms to prepare the healthcare system for the future. We are therefore creating the conditions for digital care and research, reforming the hospital landscape and strengthening local health care.”

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) is the advocacy group and service provider for all six replacement funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK)

– BARMER

– DAK-Gesundheit

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse

– HEK – Hanseatic Health Insurance Fund

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of Commercial Registered Relief Funds (Replacement Funds)” in Eisenach. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds”. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representatives with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the replacement funds.