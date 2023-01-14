Home Health record flu, 43 thousand Venetians in bed in a week. Children most affected
Health

by admin
VENETO – In the last week I’ve been in Veneto 42.769 (against 48,449 last year) the estimated cases of seasonal flu for a total since the beginning of the season of 567.403. The data is reported in the report of the contagion epidemiological surveillance system within the Influnet network. The general incidence is equal to 8,81 cases per thousand inhabitants, against 9.98 cases per thousand inhabitants last week.

Records in children

The most affected age group is that of children from 0 to 4 years con 19,3 cases per thousand (against 29.82 in the last survey), followed by that between between 5 and 14 years old con 6,54 cases per thousand (against 10.04 last week). Incidence in very slight growth among citizens among between 15 and 64 years old which they record 9,85 cases per thousand (9.74 the previous one), lower in those over 65 with 4.47 against 5.38 last week.

Symptoms

Symptoms are manifested by fever, chills, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, asthenia, stuffy nose and/or runny nose. The flu virus can temporarily weaken the immune system, even in young and healthy subjects, and can favor the appearance, together with the flu, of contemporary bacterial infections such as bronchitis, otitis, pneumonia and sinusitis.

ALL DATA ON INFLUENZA IN VENETO — READ AND DOWNLOAD

