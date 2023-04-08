Record flu this year, not only in the number of cases, which are now over 13 million, but also in the duration. Started several weeks in advance, it is still galloping at the rate of 300,000 infections per week and will remain with us for at least the entire month of April. In this “extraordinary and violent” season of ailments, it is not only flu-like syndromes that weigh but, according to family doctors, also Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses: a mix that has led to “a significant impact, both in terms of infections and hospitalizations ».

The InfluNet Epidemiological Report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità photographs the slow descent of the curve of infections from influenza and similar viruses: in the last 7 days the incidence was 5.1 cases per thousand compared to 5.8 of the previous week, for a total of 301,000 cases registered between March 27 and April 2, compared to 338,900 the previous week. The most marked decline is observed in children, who remain the most affected, with an incidence of 15.38 cases per thousand in the 0-4 age group. However, Influnet also certifies that this week the flu season has crossed a new milestone, exceeding the threshold of 13 million cases since the beginning of the season and marking the highest number of infections in the last 23 years, or since, in 2000, the surveillance in Italy. Suffice it to say that the previous peak was in 2017-2018, when only 8.7 million bedridden people were seen.

The first abnormality was early onset. “It started early, at the 42nd week and not at the usual 48th, – explains Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg) – to then reach a high and lasting peak, and continue to stay quite high throughout the winter season. Now a slow and progressive decline is observed, but we are still above the epidemic threshold: in particular, it is very high for children ». The other anomaly was the very slow descent of the curve: compared to other seasons in which, after the peak, there is generally a sudden drop in cases, this year the curve is descending very slowly, with real periods of stasis. Consequently, “if in recent years, in these days, the flu season could be considered closed, this year it will last at least until the end of April – underlines Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) – and it would be necessary monitor the situation to understand if we are dealing with a unicum or if the current situation risks becoming more and more frequent ».

The result is that “an extraordinary and violent season of illnesses” is still underway, according to the experts, in which it is not only the circulation of the flu virus that weighs but a mix that has led to a significant impact of complications, mainly of the respiratory system and particularly in the elderly. “However, it was not only the flu virus that circulated – continues Cricelli -, especially the A virus compared to the B one, but also many other similar ones: the respiratory syncytial virus, the adenovirus, the cold virus”. To these is also added Streptococcus A, which, after the stop induced by the containment measures for the Covid pandemic, has resumed its intense circulation among the little ones. And then, as widely expected, Sars-Cov-2 remains among us.

According to the weekly monitoring of the ISS and the Ministry of Health, the weekly incidence of Covid-19 cases is slightly decreasing: from 31 March to 6 April there were 34 for every 100,000 inhabitants against 37 for every 100,000 of the previous week. The Rt, or Rt transmissibility index calculated on symptomatic cases, on the other hand, dates back to 1, a slight increase compared to the previous week and coinciding with the epidemic threshold. However, the director of Prevention of the Ministry Gianni Rezza reassures the situation, “appears completely under control and stable”.