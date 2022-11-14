Carlotta Rossignoli, the girl who graduated in medicine at San Raffaele at the age of 23, has closed her Instagram profile. The news arrived in the last few hours and it seems and it seems that the decision came after the hundreds of insults and criticisms received through Meta’s social network.

The case of Rossignoli was born in recent days on the pages of the most important paper newspapers in Italy (which praised it for the brilliant result), then the controversy arrived. The first to criticize her were some of her classmates who had wondered how it was possible to finish the degree course early. “There was no shortcut or facilitation. Everything was done according to the law,” she retorted.

In his defense, moreover, the virologist Roberto Burioni had intervened, who teaches precisely in the university attended by the young woman. “In any nation in the world this would have been good news that would have brought applause to the student and her university, and which instead generates a storm of controversy in this poor country of ours. The reason for the controversy is not clear, because Carlotta is not a Somara suddenly became good at San Raffaele thanks to some recommendations “.

Not only that, even the university had wanted to respond to the criticisms that came from the students and, through a note signed by the rector Enrico Gherlone, Rossignoli had explained he had obtained a master’s degree in Medicine and Surgery “during the first semester of the sixth year, instead of at the end of the same, this option that every student of UniSR has the right to ask, upon obtaining all the required educational credits and having completed the compulsory internships in advance “.