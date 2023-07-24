Record heat and smog double the risk of heart attack for women and the elderly: the study

Record heat more smog, lethal mix: when extreme heat is combined with high levels of pollution in the air it can double the risk of death for heart attack. It is the conclusion of a Chinese study based on the analysis of over 200 thousand deaths for attack

cardiac (202,678), registered between 2015 and 2020 in Jiangsu Province. The data were published in ‘Circulation’, a journal of the American Heart Association.

In general, all extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, are more lethal if associated with high concentrations of fine dust (Pm2.5 particulate matter).

This is especially true for women and the elderly, according to the study conducted by scientists at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.

Experts have observed a doubled heart attacks during heat waves that lasted at least four days and in which concentrations of polluting dust were recorded above 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air. On days of extreme heat, women were more affected by heart attacks than men. The same was true for the elderly, who are more at risk of a heart attack than the young, even on days of freezing cold and widespread smog.

“Our findings provide evidence that reducing exposure to extreme temperatures and fine particulate pollution may be beneficial in preventing premature deaths from heart attacks, especially among women and the elderly,” comments the study’s senior author.

Yuewei Liu, associate professor of epidemiology at Sun Yat-sen University’s School of Public Health.

