Record heat arrives: very serious risks to vital organs and brain | Doctors explain how to defend yourself

Meteorologists have already sounded the alarm: temperatures are destined to increase considerably, with serious risks to the health of each of us.

Summer is the most awaited season for most people, impatient at the idea of ​​being able to enjoy the beautiful temperatures, sunbathe and relax by the sea, or take a trip to a city of art. However, for some time now it has been impossible to talk about the period in question without also mentioning the heat which is becoming increasingly torrid. Taking the right measures to avoid unpleasant situations becomes central.

Record heat coming: experts suggest how to defend yourself – grantennistoscana.it

In recent years we have been witnessing a constant increase in temperatures with the arrival of the summer period. 2022 has been a particularly hot year, marked by asurge in critical events linked precisely to excessive heat, such as the outbreak of fires or droughts that have taken a toll on farmers. This year was certainly no different.

Already in recent weeks several countries – including Italy – have been hit by extreme events with tragic consequences in several cases. As if that wasn’t enough, forecasts for the future are not rosy at all: according to experts, in fact, temperatures are destined to rise more and more, going hand in hand with an increase in environmental disasters, which will have negative consequences on the lives of many people.

Hotter and hotter summers

Summer 2023 has officially begun ei meteorologists have already warned us about the risks associated with the heat. The hypotheses on the progressive increase in average temperatures have found further confirmation with reference to the data collected by the CNR (acronym which stands for National Research Council), which have highlighted an increase in the last 15/20 years in a period of from 1800 to today.

Record heat: summers are getting hotter and hotter – grantennistoscana.it

These days they have been launched alarms from different parts of the world, regarding the record heat. In northern China, 41.8 degrees (recorded in the capital Beijing) were recently reached, going beyond the 40 mark for the first time since 2014. Experts have underlined how the increase in temperatures is mainly linked to fossil fuels.

Likewise, an impressive heat wave has hit Mexico. Also in this case, 40 degrees were exceeded, with temperatures so alarming as to lead the government to take the decision to suspend lessons in public schools, so as to be able to protect the little ones, until the end of the school year (scheduled for 10 July).

An alarming situation

What is more worrying is the thought that in the future we will have to get used to living ever more extreme situations. As much as you like the warm season, the record temperatures of recent years don’t even allow you to enjoy the summer, if you think of the dangers to the environment and our own health.

Excessive temperatures: the situation is only destined to get worse – grantennistoscana.it

Experts, meteorologists and doctors share warnings every year and provide useful information to protect yourself from excessive heat, which we should all rely on. Exposure to particularly high temperatures could cause disturbances that should not be taken lightly. In addition to dizziness and fainting, quite common during the period, the risk is to run into more serious problems.

There are many inconveniences that the heat can cause. Starting with the most obvious, i.e. dehydration, which manifests itself through dryness of the skin and mucous membranes, thirst and a feeling of tiredness, which go hand in hand with a drop in blood pressure. Other symptoms are palpitations and dizziness, which could lead to some anxiety.

Disorders associated with excessive heat

High temperatures could cause muscle cramps due to the loss of sodium, which is essential for the body’s water balance. But the risks don’t end there: the sunstroke (with the appearance of rashes on the body) and congestion (consequence of drinking iced drinks when the body is too hot, characterized by chest pain) are equally widespread.

The risks associated with excessively high temperatures – grantennistoscana.it

Then there is the edema, which manifests itself with a swelling on the body, as a result of the accumulation of fluids, particularly in the lower limbs, which in turn is caused by vasodilation. Finally, among the disturbances there is also the so-called heatstroketypical in situations in which the body struggles to perform the thermoregulation function and which could be of greater or lesser extent.

Symptoms are usually nausea and need to vomit, headache, dizziness, and a general feeling of being unwell. It could lead to anxiety attacks, confusion and fever. While, in the most serious cases, a person affected by heat stroke risks ending up in a coma.

The dangers associated with excessive exposure to the sun, therefore, should not be underestimated. THE those most affected are the most fragile: especially children, the elderly and people with pre-existing pathologies. What are the precautions to follow in order to protect yourself and to protect the individuals most at risk? Again, expert advice can come in very handy.

Expert advice to protect yourself from high temperatures

As explained by Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA), keeping the body hydrated plays a vital role. We should drink at least 3 liters of water a day to feel better and prefer meals based on vegetables, without forgetting fruit, excellent as a snack. Furthermore, it would be ideal not to drink alcohol: these are vasodilators and determine the diffusion of heat in the body.

Keeping hydrated and drinking at least 3 liters of water is very important in this heat – grantennistoscana.it

Experts recommend taking showers and baths on a regular basis, using lukewarm water. For sports lovers, it is not recommended to carry out physical activity outdoors, especially during the hottest hours of the day. In general, one should try to leave the house in the cooler moments and do not expose yourself to the sun directly.

When you leave your home, it matters remember the sunscreen e you bring a pair of sunglasses. While when you are at home you should ensure that ventilation is ensured, with an air exchange during the day. The windows can remain closed during the day, and then be opened in the evening, so as to let the cool air flow.

These are the tips of the experts and, as you can see, it is not a question of particularly complicated advice to follow. They are within everyone’s reach and what they require is simply to make some changes to their habits, in view of the increase in summer temperatures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

