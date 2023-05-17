Record intervention in the Milanese area, myoma of over 5 kilos removed – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 17 – A benign tumour, weighing 5.240 kg and with a diameter of 35 cm, was removed from a 40-year-old resident of the Milan metropolitan area by the gynecology team of the Melzo hospital (Milan) directed by the surgeon Giuseppe Losa. The patient was affected by a uterine myoma removed without compromising the integrity of all the organs where the tumor mass adhered. A delicate operation due to the size of the mass and the real risk of infertility for a still young woman.



“The surgery – explains Losa – was perfectly successful. After 4 days in the ward and a regular course, she was discharged in excellent condition”.



A very rare case that rekindles the spotlight on the importance of prevention. The surgeon himself explains it: “Patients who have similar ailments, pain and unjustified losses should always go to a specialist.



It would be even better if the checks were carried out on a regular basis so as to be able to intervene, in case of doubts, in an adequate time frame. In this case the young woman probably underestimated the symptoms until the situation got so badly worse.”



A big thank you “for the quality and excellence that our sanitary ware has demonstrated”, comes from the General Management of Asst di Melegnano and Martesana. “A pride to have not only saved this woman’s life but to have allowed her to be able to donate her life again in the future”, are the words of Valentino Lembo, medical director of the Vizzolo company. (HANDLE).

