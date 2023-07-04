Record Number of Students Participate in Extraordinary EVAU Call in Zaragoza

Title: Record Number of Students Appear for Extraordinary EVAU Call in Zaragoza

Subtitle: Nerves and Determination Define the Atmosphere Outside Examination Venues

Date: [Date]

Zaragoza, [City] – As the extraordinary call for the EVAU exams, the former selectivity exam, commenced, a record-breaking 1,369 students gathered outside the examination venues across the Aragon region. This number represents an increase of around a hundred students compared to the previous year, marking the highest volume of participants in the last decade.

For many students, these exams serve as an opportunity to improve their grades and achieve the required scores for their desired fields of study. Diego Bravo, a student from the Leonardo de Chabacier Institute in Calatayud, expressed his aspirations, “I’m here to raise my grade, to see if I can get a 13, because in ordinary I got a 12, and I need it to enter Medicine.”

Diego, along with other students and parents, gathered at the examination venues with hopes of securing admission to competitive programs such as Medicine. Diego’s father, Fabián Bravo, expressed his frustration, demanding that authorities provide more opportunities to young individuals who aspire to study their desired degrees.

Meanwhile, some students, like Vera Barrés from the Virgen del Pilar Institute in Zaragoza, are appearing for the EVAU for the first time after failing to pass the Baccalaureate in June. Despite the pressure, Vera is determined to secure the required grade for her chosen program, Social Work, stating, “I don’t feel too pressured because I only need a 5.”

Silke Ramiro, another student from the same institute, expressed her intention to pursue a higher degree in Event and Travel Organization. However, she emphasized the importance of taking the EVAU to keep the doors of the university open.

Miguel del Ruste, a student at the Benjamín Jarnés de Fuentes de Ebro Institute, expressed his concerns about the current educational system, stating, “The current educational system values more than being memory machines what we really want to do.” Miguel, like many others, feels constrained by the focus on memorization rather than practical skills and interests.

The majority of the participants in the EVAU exams are from the province of Zaragoza, with 1,035 registered students. Additionally, 208 students are from Huesca and 126 from Teruel. The University of Zaragoza has set up offices in various locations to facilitate the examination process.

The eagerly awaited results of the extraordinary call will be announced on July 12, coinciding with the announcement of placements for students who have passed the ordinary course and enrolled in the University of Zaragoza.

This year’s extraordinary call for the EVAU exams in Zaragoza has seen record-breaking participation, reflecting the determination and aspirations of numerous students striving for academic success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

