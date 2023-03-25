Milan – The first intervention Matilda he had already suffered it a 20 days of vitaminto. Born with the heart marked by complex heart disease congenital, already as a newborn the doctors had had to apply a bandage of the pulmonary artery to protect her small lungs (with a further reduction after two months). All to prepare her forrecord operation suffered in February al San Donato Polyclinic.

Today Matilde is just over a year old and for her the hospital surgeons have chosen the most difficult but decisive path together with her parents. And the child was able to return home. The white coats of the structure themselves told the details of the intervention.

Treated before birth

That Matilde’s heart was as complicated as a rebus was already clear from her belly. The little one she had one prenatal diagnosis of congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries (Cctga), interventricular septal defect (Div), and Ebstein’s anomaly of the tricuspid valve. In utero she had been followed at the Buzzi hospital, with which San Donato has had a collaboration agreement for years.

The record intervention

Once reached, at 15 months of lifea suitable weight a endure the operation (between 8 and 10 kg), the now infant child was hospitalized in San Donato for undergo the surgery of “modified double switch, one of the few ever made in the world“, they explain from the structure.

In this way, in addition to bringing the pulmonary artery back into connection with the right ventricle and the aorta into connection with the left ventricle and restoring the connection between the systemic and pulmonary circulation, it was plug the hole in the wall which separates the two lower chambers of the heart.

Already at home

The surgery was executed “successfully”, the doctors point out, so much so that the little girl was hospitalized after the operation for only 15 days, 5 of which in intensive care and 10 in the ward. “Now we can look to the future of our family with great serenity“, declared, moved, i Matilda’s parents.

Backed by doctors

“In this journey on which we have accompanied our daughter, the greatest strength, which has allowed us to face every phase with courage, has been given to us above all by the great professionalism and by the emotional support we received from doctors“, said mom and dad, also recalling “the empathy we felt in every moment of our painful journey with Matilde”.

Courageous choice

“We had two options – he says today Alessandro Varricasurgeon of pediatric cardiac surgery and adult congenital, directed by Alessandro Giamberti either the highly complex anatomical correction, completely resolving the pathological picture of the child, or a less risky intervention, the physiological correction, which would not have completely resolved the anatomical problem, and therefore with the prospect, for the child, of having to undergo, after a few years, other surgeries that were never definitive”.

“We courageously chose the first path, strengthened by the expertise for highly complex operations of the San Donato pediatric cardiac surgery and strengthened by the trust of the parents of the little girl who have entrusted themselves completely to us”, said Varrica.

The intervention also informs Mauro Cotzahead of the Perfusion Service and the Ecmo Unit of San Donato, “was the first in the world, of such a high complexity, to be performed with a new latest generation advanced perfusion system that the IRCCS had recently tested for first in the pediatric field, particularly indicated in containing the risk of exposure to long times of extracorporeal circulation”.