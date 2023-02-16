breaking latest news – After more than a year and a half of waiting, the 6 of the Superenalotto has been achieved. AND the winnings are record-breaking: over 371 million euros that went to whoever played the sextuplet drawn today through a system 90 shares of 5 euros. The prize for each winner therefore takes on a more “human” dimension, with a figure of 4.123.707,71 euro.

The millionaire combination is 1-38-47-52-56-66the Jolly number drawn is 72 and the Super Star is 23. That of 371 million euros is the highest winnings ever recorded since SuperEnalotto began.

The last time a 6 was hit, there were 156 million euros up for grabs and the winning bet was made in Montappone in the province of Fermo. The lucky winner secured the millionaire loot on May 22, 2021. The 5+1 was not made, while the 12 made the 5, collecting 25,601 euros.

