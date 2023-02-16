Home Health Record win at SuperEnalotto. Centered the sextuplet
Health

Record win at SuperEnalotto. Centered the sextuplet

by admin
Record win at SuperEnalotto. Centered the sextuplet

breaking latest news – After more than a year and a half of waiting, the 6 of the Superenalotto has been achieved. AND the winnings are record-breaking: over 371 million euros that went to whoever played the sextuplet drawn today through a system 90 shares of 5 euros. The prize for each winner therefore takes on a more “human” dimension, with a figure of 4.123.707,71 euro.

The millionaire combination is 1-38-47-52-56-66the Jolly number drawn is 72 and the Super Star is 23. That of 371 million euros is the highest winnings ever recorded since SuperEnalotto began.

The last time a 6 was hit, there were 156 million euros up for grabs and the winning bet was made in Montappone in the province of Fermo. The lucky winner secured the millionaire loot on May 22, 2021. The 5+1 was not made, while the 12 made the 5, collecting 25,601 euros.

Go to the article

See also  Diabetes, keep an eye on your feet: the warning signs of hyperglycemia

You may also like

Changing sex at 16, Spain’s shocking breakthrough. At...

The Scattaglia Pharmacy is the first Mességué –...

‘Green diet’ halves the risk of prostate cancer...

A gymnasium for the Castelluccio school: work started

A 19-year-old student diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is the...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky: ‘No negotiations with...

visited and discharged, Veronika died of a heart...

WhatsApp, four epochal changes: the platform is renewed

Rare diseases become a comic strip with Il...

What is the amount of fruit to eat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy