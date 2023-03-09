A health company in Sicily has published a notice for various recruitments of doctors to be included in its staff. Here’s where and how to apply.

The need for new hires was announced by theProvincial health authority (ASP) Enna which has published a notice of competition in this regard.

In particular, the recruitment announcement is aimed at coverage of 108 senior medical posts – various disciplines. The new resources will be hired on permanent contracts. However, before getting to know these assumptions in detail, we suggest reading the following article: “Law 145 and hospitalization: when and how to recognize the days of leave”.

ASP Enna recruitment: 108 doctors, requirements

The notice of competition was also published in the Official Gazette number 15 of 24 February 2023. It reads not only that there are 108 seats but that the seats will be distributed on the basis of diverse disciplineAs shown below:

19 posts of medical director of emergency and emergency medicine and surgery;

15 positions of medical director of cardiology and haemodynamics;

25 posts of medical director of anesthesia and resuscitation;

6 positions of medical director of geriatrics;

2 posts of SIAN medical director;

4 posts of orthopedics and traumatology medical director;

1 position of medical director of urology;

4 positions of medical director of nephrology;

1 position of chief physician of neurology;

8 posts of medical director of physical medicine and rehabilitation;

2 posts of SPRESAL medical director;

4 posts of medical director of basic health services organization;

2 posts of medical director of epidemiology and public health;

8 senior medical posts Department of Mental Health;

7 posts of medical director of the medical unit.

Instead, regarding the requirements candidates who have Italian citizenship can participate. However, it is also possible for citizens of the Member States of the European Union and of third countries, provided they have a residence permit. Then, those who are suitable for the job and have the enjoyment of civil and political rights are also admitted to the selection. In addition, they must not have any criminal convictions leading to disqualification from holding public office.

In addition to these requirements, candidates must meet the specific ones:

degree in medicine and surgery;

the specialization in one of the disciplines put up for competition;

and, finally, the enrollment in the register of doctors.

Procedure for submitting the application for admission

Candidates who meet the aforementioned requirements, if interested in these recruitments, can send, by 26 March 2023, an application for admission to the competition. To do this they will have to access the following web address: https://aspenna.selezionieconcorsi.it and fill in the telematic question following the instructions contained in the announcement (Annex 1). However, to access the electronic platform they will have to register in the Reserved Area.

For all other information, please read the full noticewhile any other communication on the selection will be published on the Company website: www.asp.enna.it.