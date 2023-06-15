Recruitments in ministries and justice reform, green light from the CDM. Nordio: no gag to the press

Italia by Nicola Baron Abuse of office disappears, while the extent of the trafficking of illicit influence is drastically reduced

4′ of reading

The abuse of office goes to the end, the scope of the traffic of illicit influences is significantly reduced. The bans for journalists on wiretapping are more extensive, and a panel of judges will decide on the request for pre-trial detention in prison. These are some of the novelties of the Bill developed by Minister Carlo Nordio with the green light of the Council of Ministers. “I hope that the approval of the reform will take place as soon as possible”, comments the Keeper of the Seals at the press conference. «I hope that the opposition is made in rational and not emotional terms. Parliament must be willing to listen. My hope is that it argues with the reasons of the brain.

“No lack of protection without abuse of office”

The crime is canceled with the stroke of a pen because the changes introduced in recent years have not eliminated the “imbalance” between entries in the register of suspects and convictions: last year 3,536 of the 3,938 files opened in 2022 were filed. And in 2021 in the first instance there were only 18 convictions. “I have heard inaccuracies about the lack of protection that would be created with the abolition of abuse of office which does not exist at all, our arsenal is the most aggressive in Europe”, Nordio points out.

Trafficking in influences

The scope of application is “limited to particularly serious conduct”, excluding all cases of “bragging”. The statutory minimum sentence rises from one year and six months to four years and six months. will disappear theappeal by the prosecutor for acquittal sentences concerning crimes of «reduced gravity». A road already attempted in the past with the Pecorella reform rejected by the Constitutional Court. On the other hand, acquittals for the most serious crimes, including those of the Red Code, may be challenged by the prosecutor.

Interceptions, “no gag to the press”

With the wiretapping system levels of «almost barbarism» according to Nordio. Journalists will only be able to publish interceptions whose content is “reproduced by the judge in the motivation of a provision or used during the hearing”. Prosecutors and judges will have to remove references to third parties unrelated to the investigations from the notebooks and their provisions. In the reform there is no “gag for the press”, the minister is keen to assure.

Custody in prison

It will be a panel of three judges, no longer a single magistrate, to decide, during the investigation, the application of pre-trial detention in prison. And before expressing themselves, they will have to question the suspect, except if there is a risk of escape, of tampering with evidence or if it concerns serious crimes committed with the use of weapons or other means of personal violence. The novelty of the three judges will not come into force immediately due to the lack of personnel in the judiciary, but in two years. In the meantime, 250 magistrates will be hired and the times for the competitions will be speeded up.

Warranty information

It must necessarily contain a «brief description of the event», not foreseen today. And the notification must take place in a manner that protects the suspect. As for mafia and terrorism trials, the risk of nullity was linked to the fact that the law provides that popular judges must not be more than 65 years old. The Ddl, with an authentic interpretation rule, establishes that the personal data requirement refers only to the moment of appointment.

Recruitments in ministries, another 300 people for the Public Administration

Then come recruitment in the ministries to strengthen the workforce and meet the commitments dictated by the Pnrr. To foresee them is a new one decree on public administration. These are “another 300 people with changes planned for the ministries: the absorption of Anpal is expected for the Ministry of Labour, while for the Interior we have passed regulations to strengthen the capacities of the prefectures affected by the flood emergency”, reports the minister for the Pa Paul Zangrillo at the end of the meeting. The act «is in line with the process started by the government to carry out the necessary modernization of the Public Administration. The inherited situation is quite critical: the blockage of turnover has led to a loss of people. We have thus gone from a PA with an average age of 43 to now nearly 50 years old. But we must also intervene on the processes ».

Cigs as at 31/12 for ex Ilva and companies in crisis

The CDM, as explained by Zangrillo, approved a package of rules for the PA and “one refers to corporate crises, with reference to companies with more than 1,000 employees, companies of strategic interest and affected by complex reorganisations, which have failed to fully implement the procedures that guarantee the extraordinary redundancy fund. We allow these companies to be able to apply for layoffs by way of derogation until 31/12/2023. One of these is the Ilva of Taranto. So we can manage the situation without creating employment problems.

European enabling law, yes urgently

“After last week having passed a decree law which intervenes on infringement procedures”, the Council of Ministers has urgently approved a bill concerning the European delegation law which transposes 19 directives and four European regulations. For the Minister of European Affairs Raffaele Fitto this will allow Italy to reduce the dispute with Europe (“the ambitious goal is to return to the European average and if possible improve it”). The two provisions are “an important signal of dialogue and interlocution with the European Commission”, “all the forecasts” have in fact been agreed with Brussels. “Positive effects on the state’s coffers” are expected because infringements have a high cost in terms of sanctions. The calculation of the savings induced by the measures will be carried out at the end of the legislative process.

Sport, penalties with final sentences

«We have established, on the basis of the guideline of efficiency and transparency, the visibility in the rankings of the penalties of sports justice only when the sentences are consolidated, therefore once they have become final. The hope, but we are certain that this is the case, is that the timing of the guarantee college is consistent with the terms for registrations of the championship». So the minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodiexposing the articles concerning sport in the decree law.

On limit of mandates we wait for Consult

«Limit of mandates? We have decided to withdraw the rule, waiting for the pronouncement of the Consulta in early July. We will then take note of the decisions made», says Abodi again at Palazzo Chigi on the issue of canceling the limit of mandates (today of three) for federal presidents.

View on breakinglatest.news