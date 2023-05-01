Red Alert: Do Not Consume This Stomach Medication Again | Here’s the announcement and what to do

Beware of counterproductive drugs. A mistake in the manufacture of a drug could make you worse off than before.

It occasionally happens that a drug that has been put on the market has production errors that make it not only ineffective, but also harmful to the body. Pay attention to what you buy in the pharmacy and follow the AIFA advice on non-regular products.

Medicines are among the products in which consumers need to put the most trust. These are products that affect our health, our body, which can be of great help to make us feel better, or on the contrary the cause of the aggravation of a pre-existing problem. In some cases it may happen that an incorrect check, or even the rush to sell a product to pharmacies, leads to placing a defective product on the market which can actually harm those who use it. AIFA, theItalian Medicines Associationrecently discovered a problem in a drug widely used in Italywhose withdrawal was promptly requested from the Ministry of Health.

The drug in question is l’Imodium, a drug in capsules that helps to soothe the symptoms of intestinal problems, widely used in Italy. the drug can be purchased in pharmacies without a prescription, as it is a simple over-the-counter drug. Imodium is produced by American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, producers of many over-the-counter medicines and medical instruments also widely used in Italy as well as throughout the rest of the world. Apparently there was a problem with some specific batches of this medicine, which were promptly withdrawn from the market, but someone may have already bought some packs from there.

The problem with the Imodium leaks found by AIFA

AIFA has specified that the problem lies exclusively in the batch of Imodium packs marked with the code 2JV1431 expiring on 9/2025 – AIC 048426011. An issue regarding the expiration date was allegedly encountered on this particular lot. The AIFA would have noticed an inconsistency with the expiration date of the drug which could lead customers to buy an already expired pack of Imodium. Using expired Imodium is likely to lead to very serious side effectswith risk of poisoning.

For this reason the lot was withdrawn from all pharmaciesbut the Ministry of Health has nevertheless issued the news that in case someone has purchased a pack of Imodium that has the aforementioned batch code, should avoid taking the medicine.

Italian controls on the importation of medicines

In Italy we can boast of frontier quality controls of the highest level, especially with regard to products that can harm your health, such as food or medicines. All these checks are done to prevent poor quality or even harmful products from reaching the shelves of pharmacies and supermarkets.

AIFA in this sense she has repeatedly proved to be very competent in ascertaining the quality of the pharmaceutical products that are brought to Italy from the United States, in fact alerts like the one happening for Imodium are quite rareand generally timely.

