Red and swollen gums: possible causes and how to alleviate the symptoms, what to absolutely avoid

Inflamed gums with pain and bleeding can create severe disturbances for those who are subject to them: what are the causes and what are the solutions

Gums are an important part of our dental health, and when they appear red and swollen, they indicate a problem that needs attention. It is, therefore, about a problem that absolutely must not be underestimated, but which requires a series of precautions to solve them in the best possible way.

What are the possible causes of gingivitis, the related symptoms and how to relieve them? Here are some recommendations on what to absolutely avoid and what to do to get immediate relief.

Red and swollen gums, how to act to relieve symptoms

If you have red and swollen gums, you should stop smoking immediately. Smoking, in fact, could slow healing and even worsen symptoms. Also, if you want to fix this problem quickly, it is recommended not to brush your teeth vigorously, but clean the mouth gently and use soft bristle brushes to avoid further irritation.

The most common cause of red and swollen gums is gingivitis, a mild form of gum disease. This inflammation develops due to the buildup of bacterial plaque on the teeth and along the gum line. Symptoms include redness, swelling and heightened sensitivity but bleeding can also occur during normal teeth cleaning as well as bad breath.

If gingivitis is not treated, it can progress to periodontitis, which involves damage to the supporting structures of the teeth, including the gum tissue and surrounding alveolar bone. In addition to the symptoms of gingivitis, they can also occur gingival retraction, tooth mobility e pocket formation deep between the teeth and gums.

The red and swollen gums can also be caused by infections, such ascold sores o l’herpes zoster oral. These viral infections can cause pain, blisters, and swelling around the lips and gums.

To relieve symptoms and reduce inflammation, or rather to prevent this situation in the oral cavity, simple daily rules must be followed:

The teeth cleaning Brushing at least twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush and flossing can help remove plaque and prevent bacterial buildup. Be sure to brush gently along the gum line to avoid further irritation. An effective home remedy to soothe gums inflamed gums is to make gods rinse with salt water due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash after brushing; Ingredients such asaloe vera where he repair gel they can help relieve inflammation and discomfort of the gums; To promote healing of the gums, attention must also be paid to nutrition. It is good practice to avoid hot, spicy or very acidic foods and drinks that could further irritate the gums. Opt for a balanced diet full of foods rich in vitamin Csuch as citrus fruits, spinach and broccoli, to promote healing of the gums.

