«Lazio was the first Region to have promptly decided to implement the red zones. It was an important factor in limiting the virus here.” Alessio D’Amato, Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region during the pandemic, has no doubts: «Surely if there hadn’t been delays in the closures of the Lombardythe number of infections would have been reduced.

Why did you immediately decide to resort to restrictive measures?

«The moment we became aware of having to delimit and circumscribe some areas, we did so promptly and with the instrument of the president’s ordinance, after hearing the municipalities concerned and the prefectures. In a few hours we have indicated a total of nine red areas. It was the beginning of the pandemic: Rome was the first city in Europe that had to deal with the virus on its territory, and it was January 29, so the system was quite alert”.

Was there no alternative?

«The containment and reduction of the movement of people is a classic element of contrasting the pandemic, necessary to limit the circulation of the virus. Let’s not forget, in addition to the infected Chinese couple, the first infections we had in the region came from the North: I remember the case of a woman who had been to Alzano Lombardo and tested positive when she returned ».

What did you think then of the delays in Lombardy?

«We have always chosen the line of maximum precaution and caution. The technical-scientific comparison, as far as we are concerned, took place with Spallanzani and with our epidemiology department. Depending on the number of cases, incidence and rt, the most appropriate decision making was recommended. Surely there was a difference between us and Lombardy in terms of timeliness, we didn’t delay».

With the immediate closures, would the spread of the virus have been limited?

“Surely. And then we became more aware of it. Certainly, it is an element that would have reduced the number of infections ».

Did the pressures from the economic sectors have a certain weight?

“I guess so. We too have had them in some cases, but in these circumstances the superiority of public health prevails. I remember that when we did the red zone in Fondi, where there is the largest fruit and vegetable market in Europe, the second after Paris in terms of number of goods, the decision to close led to grumbling and difficulties. However, I repeat, the principle of maximum precaution counts ».

Would everything have been easier with an updated pandemic plan?

«We followed the protocols that had already been adopted with regard to sars and mers, and then we followed the WHO alert at the end of December, so much so that when the biocontainment device arrived at the Palatino hotel on 29 January all precautionary measures had already been taken. If we hadn’t implemented those protocols, the Chinese couple could infect other people around Rome and our region. We were able to react because we had a much lower lethality rate than in other European regions. Surely being able to count on updated plans is always desirable and functional».

What did that period teach you?

«First of all, we understood that the time factor is fundamental: to fight the virus you have to run a little faster and take all the necessary measures to limit its circulation. And then that a sort of national agency and therefore univocality at the national level is needed to adopt all the necessary procedures in a timely manner. It is clear that in Lazio we have made the red areas without waiting for the decision of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the order allows it. But if in other regions they have stalled on this, it means that there is no univocity in the method ».

Does this mean that in the event of an emergency, the autonomy of the Regions should be overcome?

“Yes, absolutely. Our region has been considered virtuous, it has been a model, but in general there is a need to have a national framework, as indeed happens at a European level with the ECDC, the center for disease prevention and control”.

Does it also apply to the distribution of resources?

«We have had an underfunded health system for at least over 10 years, so even recently an OECD report shows that at least 25 billion more funding for the health system would be needed in Italy. This is a major issue that the government should address as a priority, because it concerns the prevention, preparation and management of future pandemics, but also the day-to-day organization of our system. With the current level of funding, our health system is in danger of collapsing shortly.