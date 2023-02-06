Home Health Red Cross ambulance accident, the condolences of Minister Schillaci
Red Cross ambulance accident, the condolences of Minister Schillaci

Red Cross ambulance accident, the condolences of Minister Schillaci

Press release no. 8
Release date November 28, 2022

Red Cross ambulance accident, the condolences of Minister Schillaci

“I wish to express deep condolences for the tragic death of the Red Cross driver and the patient on board the CRI ambulance overwhelmed and crushed by a lorry in Senigallia. In this moment of pain, I extend my closeness to the families of the victims, to the wounded, including one who is seriously injured, and to the entire community of volunteers of the Italian Red Cross”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

