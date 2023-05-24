Red eyes: causes and associated diseases

Red eyes are always symptomatic of a disorder, this can be due to external factors or diseases.

How many of you have happened to notice, perhaps after a busy day at work or attached to the PC, fiery red eyes? Maybe not everyone imagines it, but redness can be linked to various factors. E understanding what it is is essential because it also allows you to prevent some very serious diseases.

Obviously, when the symptoms persist, it is essential to consult a specialist. Before you get alarmed, though, it is advisable to know the causes of such redness and what it could be.

Healthy eyes are not red. Sure, they can have a slight redness when they’re under strain, that’s true. However, when they are visibly compromised, they are a clear alarm bell: there is a problem and, therefore, something that disturbs their normal functioning.

Red eyes: what causes them and how to fix them

The eye turns red because the internal vessels increase their shape so they dilate, let more blood pass and are clearly visible from the outside. When it is a temporary factor it resolves within minutes or days. It is usually a factor linked to seasonal situations, momentary stress, skin or secretion problems. Commonly allergies, dry air, dust, continuous screens, cause this type of trauma. The sudden condition with an onset linked to a health problem, for example when there are real ones, is different injuries. In this case it is important to go to the emergency room immediately.

The causes are variable, they range from environmental factors to personal problems. In any case, it is always possible to intervene, once the cause is understood. If the problem is important then relative therapy will be given, therefore eye drops, creams and even medicines if necessary, for example when infections occur. Normally, without particular conditions, the first thing that is recommended is rest. If the eye becomes red because it is stressed, it must be allowed to restore its normal functioning, therefore no mobile phones and no PCs, no televisions or intense lights, no stress, no dust or poorly ventilated environments, no wind. Always wear glasses to protect your eyes.

The common diseases associated with disorders of this type are: allergies, chalazion, headache, infection, conjunctivitis, glaucoma, sty, presbyopia, dry eye syndrome, ulcer. Then there are more specific factors and others less so, very frequently especially in modernity the primary cause is given by the dry eye. Red eyes can also be due to clotting problems, in which case specific therapies will be prescribed. The key thing is to avoid doing it yourself by buying eye drops and the like and thinking you can solve it yourself. When the problem is not temporary for one evening, perhaps after a long day, but recurs continuously, there is something wrong and only a medical evaluation can define the pathology and also the cure.