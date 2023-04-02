CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

WHAT HAPPENED TO CHARLES LECLERC AND WHY HE RETIRED

7.30 In 3 minutes the race will start again.

7.28 The top 10 before the break:

LAP 9/58 🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 TOP 10

Hamilton

Verstappen

Alonso

Stroll

Gasly

Hulkenberg

Russell

Tsunoda

Norris

Plates#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3vXC7BeW6U — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

7.26 Vasseur’s face in the pits is a whole program: a sphinx. He will be thinking “who made me do this?“.

7.25 There will be no measures against Stroll after the contact with Leclerc: the Monegasque has in any case narrowed the trajectory very much, therefore it is right to consider it a racing incident.

7.24 The match will start again at 15.33.

7.23 The podium has now faded for Ferrari: Sainz is 11th, the goal becomes to try to collect as many points as possible, but it is difficult to think of going beyond a 7th place, without forgetting that Perez, currently 14, could also come from behind °.

7.22 At this point it is easy to predict that Verstappen, at the restart, will play like a cat and mouse against Hamilton and pass him at the right time.

7.21 Toto Wolff apologizes to Russell on the radio, but the Briton shakes his head: he knows his race is compromised.

Lap 9/58 Classification at the moment of the interruption: Hamilton in the lead ahead of Verstappen, Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris and Piastri. 11th Sainz. A nightmare start to the GP for Ferrari, with Leclerc going out on the first lap after contact with Stroll.

8° giro/58 RED FLAG! Race stopped because there is too much gravel on the track. An enormous disadvantage for those who have already made a pit stop, because now they will go back to the pits and, on the restart, the riders will be able to put on the tires they want. Russell and Sainz therefore compromised their race.

Lap 8/58 Russell and Sainz put on hard tyres.

Lap 8/58 Albon made a mistake, spinning and crashing into the barriers. He’s fine, now the crane is taking care of removing the single-seater from the track.

Lap 8/58 Russell and Sainz take advantage of the Safety Car and go back to the pits to change tyres. Stopping times are halved under the Safety Car regime, but it will be tough to go all the way with the newly fitted compounds.

Lap 7/58 ACCIDENT FOR ALBON WITH THE WILLIAMS! The Safety Car enters for the second time!

Lap 7/58 Sainz is 1″5 behind Verstappen, but Alonso is behind him, just 7 tenths away. Ferrari is struggling on pace against Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Lap 6/58 Russell, Hamilton and Verstappen are within 7 tenths of a second!

Lap 6/58 For the moment Verstappen, despite being the fastest on the track, is unable to attack Hamilton.

Lap 5/58 A compact leading trio, Sainz struggles to keep up.

Lap 5/58 For the moment, no measures from the marshals against Stroll, who is 7th.

The moment of Leclerc’s spin that ended up in the gravel after the accident with Stroll.

LAP 1/58 LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!! The Ferrari driver spins off into the gravel and it’s all over at Turn 3 😫#AusGP pic.twitter.com/iKwyshR5nR — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

Lap 4/58 Verstappen is in Hamilton’s slipstream, he seems much faster. And he is angry…

Lap 4/58 Verstappen complained on the radio that he had been pushed off the track by Hamilton. Certainly an aggressive overtaking, but absolutely regular. There is little to complain about, this is F1.

Lap 4/58 The Safety-Car returns and the race restarts.

Lap 3/58 Verstappen made a really bad start, being immediately passed by Russell at the start. Then during the first lap Hamilton got in the slipstream of the Dutchman and slipped him inside (almost taking him off the track!). Unusually lethargic start for the world champion, but he has the car to turn everything around.

Lap 3/58 Sergio Perez took advantage of the Safety Car to make his first pit stop, on medium tyres.

2nd lap/58 Classification after the first lap. The Safety Car came in to remove the Ferrari from the gravel.

Lap 2/58 CHARLES LECLERC RETIRES. Truly a nightmare start to the World Cup for the Monegasque. The Ferrari driver was touched by Stroll: the Aston Martin driver hit the right rear of the Ferrari, sending him into a spin. Leclerc innocent.

1st lap/58 CRAZY! Hamilton overtakes Verstappen, two Mercedes ahead!

Lap 1/58 LECLERC SPIN, FINISHES IN THE GRAVEL! Sainz is 4th!

Lap 1/58 RUSSELL STARTS FROM A SLINGSHOT AND PASSES VERSTAPPEN! The Briton is in charge!

GREEN LIGHT! F1 2023 Australian GP has started!

7.02 The cars go to position themselves on the starting grid. The race is about to start!

7.01 They all start with medium tyres, except Gasly, Ocon, Zhou and Bottas with the soft ones, while De Vries, Sargeant and Perez mount the hard ones.

7.00 The formation lap begins.

6.59 There will be 58 laps to go.

06.57 The tension rises and the pilots are looking for maximum concentration to be very ready for the start.

06.55 5 ‘at the start of a race in which the start will be a very important moment.

06.53 “It will be a battle against Alonso and the Ferraris“, these are the words of Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sport.

06.52 Below are the possible stops envisaged by Pirelli:

A one-stop strategy is likely to be the most effective for the #AusGP 🇦🇺 But which combination of compounds to use? 🤔 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/dTiNfyTbzE — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 1, 2023

06.50 There are 18°C ​​in the air and about 30°C on the asphalt, consequently we will see how the riders handle the tyres.

06.49 58 particularly intense laps are expected and the start will be a very important moment.

06.48 “The goal in F1 is not to be afraid to do something new, we have new people who follow us and the obligation to listen to those who follow us“, the words of the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, in reference to the possible change of format in Baku (Azerbaijan).

06.48 There are four active pilots to boast claims at Albert Park where, incredibly, Lewis Hamilton has collected “only” 2 victories (2008, 2015). Few by his standards! There is also 1 success for Fernando Alonso (2006), Valtteri Bottas (2019) and Charles Leclerc (2022).

06.47 “On Sunday we have to show our potential, we have made some good steps forward. We didn’t do that in qualifying, we need to score points. The start will be crucial, it’s not easy to overtake here. Difficult to know the pace of the others, we did two/three laps to know the potential. Red Bull I think are out of reach“, the words of the Ferrari Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, to the microphones of Sky Sport.

06.45 It’s time for the anthem of Australia, great emotional participation in Albert Park.

06.44 450,000 visitors to Albert Park, a huge following in Australia.

06.41 The most successful driver ever is still today Michael Schumacher, the only man capable of imposing himself 4 times (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004). The German also holds the record for consecutive successes, being him the only one to have triumphed in 3 editions in a row.

06.38 A splendid sunny day in Melbourne, so the risk of rain seems to have been avoided.

06.35 Sergio Perez will start from the pit lane like Valtteri Bottas.

06.32 Checo will be called to a prodigious recovery to limit the damage in the championship and collect as many points as possible.

06.29 Sergio Perez’s comeback from the back of the grid with Red Bull after yesterday’s sensational elimination in Q1 due to technical problems during braking on his RB19 should also be monitored with great attention.

06.26 Fifth place at the start for Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and Charles Leclerc’s other redhead, only 7th after last year’s pole in Melbourne.

06.23 Behind the Dutch twice world champion, the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start, while Fernando Alonso will attack from the fourth place on the grid with his Aston Martin.

06.20 Hello everyone and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE of the Australian GP, ​​third round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. The Albert Park street circuit is preparing to host a very interesting race full of unknowns, albeit with the fixed point of a Red Bull favorite for victory with Max Verstappen in pole position.

Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to LIVE LIVE from the 2023 Australian Grand Prixthird round of the season Formula One World Championship. The Albert Park street circuit is preparing to host a very interesting race full of unknowns, albeit with the fixed point of a Red Bull favorite for victory with Max Verstappen in pole position.

Behind the Dutch double world champion the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start, while Fernando Alonso will attack from the fourth place on the grid with his Aston Martin. Fifth place at the start for the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, ahead of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and the other Redhead of Charles Leclerc, only 7th after last year’s pole in Melbourne.

Sergio Perez’s comeback from the back of the grid with Red Bull after yesterday’s sensational elimination in Q1 due to technical problems during braking on his RB19 should also be monitored with great attention. Checo will be called upon to make a prodigious recovery to limit the damage in the championship and collect as many points as possible.

Appointment therefore at 7.00 in the Italian morning for the start of the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix. OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE writing of the event with constant updates in real time: have fun!

Photo: LiveMedia/Xavi Bonilla/DPPI

