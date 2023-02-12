Il Napoli takes revenge for the elimination in the Italian Cup beating 3-0 the Cremona. Goals decide Kvaratskhelia in the first half, Osimhen e Diamond In the second. The team of Spalletti it moves to +16 from second-placed Inter, awaiting tomorrow’s match between the nerazzurri and Sampdoria. Here are the essential report cards.

PROMOTED

Kvaratskhelia, celebrated and celebrating: vote 7.5

You wait for him on the right and he goes on the left. You wait for him with the left and he goes with the right. What does he do if they try to stop him in two? Try to get her head on. In evenings like this it is unstoppable and inevitable. Poor Sernicola knows something about it and he will probably watch the goal again in slow motion to understand what the hell his opponent did on the goal to cheat him so easily. Happy birthday Kvara. Not invited to the party: the Cremonese players.

Lobotka, manual of football anatomy: vote 7.5

He is Naples. The legs perpetually in motion, the inexhaustible lungs, the brain that brings order, the heart that beats in unison with the stadium. And when he goes to uproot the ball from an opponent who had an advantage of a couple of meters, right in the stadium he gives a sort of collective orgasm, not followed by the classic cigarette but by applause as thunderous as it is deserved.

Lozano, when he gets angry…: vote 6.5

So, here the thing is simple: he begins to play really well only after the painful stomp suffered in the second half. Before him he had distinguished himself just for an intervention as a seasoned defender, let’s say not really his job. After the blow he probably gets angry and starts sprinting as he knows how to do, in front and also in a retreat behind. If that’s the secret, Spalletti should take it into account and give some unconventional arrangements for the pre-match warm-up.

Osimhen, they are all afraid: vote 7

Illegal. I mean, seriously: if the League wants a more contested championship, they have to outlaw it somehow. Even on a night when he doesn’t shine, he always commits half defense, harpooning balls, keeping all his opponents anxious by sprinting, feinting, shouldering with the good Chiriches. Then at the first free ball, it’s there: inevitable.

REJECT

Anguissa, a bit cumbersome: 5.5 rating

Less dominant than usual. Indeed, in the first half he definitely struggled on Benassi, who is by far the best in the Cremonese area. He also makes some weird measurement errors. Growing in the final: good news in view of the Champions League.