Red spots on the skin, when to worry about ruby ​​angioma

The red spots of the ruby ​​angioma are a feature that often occurs without having any health consequences, but this is not always the case. When to worry.

The seborrheic keratosis and theruby angioma are two skin conditions that, although they are benign, can be very annoying from an aesthetic point of view. Understanding what they are and how they manifest themselves can be useful not only for patients who are affected, but also for the health professionals who treat them.

These are two conditions that are similar in appearance, but can be equally harmful to your health. For this reason, therefore, it is important to know its nature and distinguish the seriousness of the different situations in order to be able to defend oneself adequately.

Seborrheic keratosis and ruby ​​angioma: what they are and how they manifest themselves

Both seborrheic keratosis and ruby ​​angioma can be diagnosed through one visit to the dermatologist or from general practitioner. The specialist can prescribe a biopsy in case of doubts or lesions that seem particularly suspicious. In many cases, however, the diagnosis can be made simply based on the appearance of the skin condition.

Ruby angioma or seborrheic keratosis? Two solvable conditions: what to do – Tantasalute.it

The seborrheic keratosis it is a very common skin formation, characterized by a benign growth of skin cells. These formations can have different shapes, sizes and colors. manifests itself with small growths or spots of the skin which can appear on any part of the body. In most cases, seborrheic keratosis is asymptomatic and does not require any type of treatment, unless it causes itching or aesthetic discomfort.

L’ruby angiomaIt is a red patch of skin that develops when blood vessels dilate and become visible. Their size can vary from a few millimeters to a few centimeters, and their shape can be flat or slightly raised. Angiomas are usually ruby they do not cause any symptoms e they do not require any medical treatmentunless they are aesthetically disturbing or affect the patient’s quality of life. Of course, these too need to be checked regularly. Above all when they bleed, grow quickly and have an uneven color, they require special attention.

Both conditions, as we said, are benign. Despite this, however, there are precautions that patients can take to prevent the appearance of the spots and their possible proliferation. For example, it’s important to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and use high SPF sunscreens regularly. Furthermore, it is important to maintain proper skin hygiene and, if necessary, consult a dermatologist for any specific treatments.

Skin lesions are aesthetically annoying or if the patient wants to remove them for personal reasons, there are several treatment options available. Removal of the lesions can be done through surgery, such as removal with scalpel or electrocautery. Alternatively, less invasive techniques can be used such as laser or cryotherapy always under medical supervision.

