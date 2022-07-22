In these days of abnormal heat, it is not enough to follow the normal suggestions of common sense, but particular attention must be paid to the most fragile, in particular those with heart, lung, kidney, elderly and hypertensive problems. The red dot is now a permanent companion in many Italian cities. The temperature will rise further until it touches or even exceeds the threshold of 40 ° C in many places in the Po Valley and in many internal corners of the Center.

High temperatures and high humidity can cause increased blood supply to the skin. In these cases, the heart contracts faster and circulates twice as much blood per minute than on a normal day. Heat and sweating can also reduce the amount of fluid in the body, blood volume and lead to dehydration.

Beware of treatments for hypertension

“The heat can have a negative impact on everyone – he explains Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology – but you need to pay close attention to those with heart, lung, kidney problems, the elderly who follow a low-salt diet, people who have circulatory disease or circulation problems, hypertensive people who take diuretics, sedatives and blood pressure medications. If you are taking multiple medications for hypertension, it is important to consult your cardiologist to verify the need to reduce antihypertensive therapy when the temperature rises so much “.

Those drugs that need to be remodeled

“Attention then – continues Indolfi – to some drugs for the heart such as beta-blockers, ace-receptor blockers, ace-inhibitors, calcium channel blockers and diuretics: they can exaggerate the body’s response to heat, and often have to be remodeled”. Also be careful to exercise during the hot hours (from noon to about 3:00 pm because the sun is stronger, putting the subject at greater risk of heat-related illnesses).

Heat stroke

What are the symptoms of heat stroke? “Headache, dizziness and lightheadedness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, dry, hot and red skin, rapid and shallow breathing, convulsions, unconsciousness or dark urine. Also, you need to stay hydrated by drinking water before especially during and after the exercise. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages in general “, concludes Indolfi.