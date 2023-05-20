RED WEATHER ALERT, yet another very heavy warning from the National Civil Protection

Weather alert for May 21, 2023

The large depression area that affects the country has the center of action on the low Ionian where the minimum is positioned on the ground; this structure will be the cause of the persistence of conditions of instability in the extreme southern regions, associated with strong winds from the eastern quadrants which are slowly attenuating.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – it issued a warning of meteorological conditions which extends the previous warning issued. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides, from the early hours of Sunday 21 Maythe persistence of strong winds with gusts of storm over Calabria and Sicily. They will be possible storm surges along exposed coasts. We still forecast the persistence of scattered to widespread precipitation, even with showers or thunderstorms, in Calabria and Sicily, especially in the eastern sectors of the island. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. On the basis of the current and expected phenomena, it was evaluated for the day of Sunday 2 May, RED ALERT on part of Emilia-Romagna and north-eastern Sicily. ORANGE ALERT on sectors of Emilia-Romagna, Piedmontand part of Sicily. YELLOW ALERT evaluated in Sardinia, Calabria, Basilicata and Lazio and in part of Abruzzo, Molise, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, Marche, Tuscany and Valle d’Aosta. The flood wave in Piedmont is worrying.



The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.