Il fermented red rice it really serves to keep the at bay high cholesterol?

Rebecca, question received by mail

Answers the Doctor Monica GiroliNutritionist of the Prevention Research Unit Atherosclerosis of the Monzino Cardiology Center

Dear Madam, for checking thehypercholesterolemiaalongside the drugs, some are also used supplementsjust like the fermented red rice. Specifically, it is a nutraceutico, i.e. a food component or active ingredient present in, or derived from foods, which has positive effects on well-being and health, in this specific case on lowering cholesterol.

WHAT IS RED FERMENTED RICE?

Red yeast rice is made by fermenting a red yeastil Purple Monk, on plain white rice. By fermenting, the yeast produces the Monacolina Ka substance capable of lowering cholesterol levels by up to 20-25%, and which has a similar structure to that of the lovastatinaa statin which belongs to the class of drugs most used to counteract hypercholesterolemia. The action is the same: the synthesis of cholesterol by the liver is decreased. Fermented red rice is not to be confused with commercially available red rice which, being devoid of monacolin K derived from fermentation, has no role in lowering cholesterol.

WHEN TO USE IT?

To establish whether red yeast rice represents a valid alternative to drugs, one is needed assessment thorough of the cardiovascular risk patient’s total by the physician. The fermented red ricefor example, can represent a first approach for young subjects, under 40with slightly elevated cholesterol values, a low cardiovascular risk or moderate and a healthy, smoke-free lifestyle with regular physical activity. It can also represent a valid alternative for subjects statin intolerant or reluctant to use drugs, preferring natural products.

WHEN TO AVOID IT?

Better to avoid fermented red rice and instead resort to traditional statins or to other medications for those with a medium/high cardiovascular riska form of familial hypercholesterolaemiahave already had a previous heart problem or have arterial plaques. Furthermore, according to the new regulation, fermented red rice, in addition to not being able to contain more than 3 mg from Monacolina Kcannot be consumed in pregnant and lactating women, nor in subjects under the age of 18, or over the age of 70.

LITTLE TIPS

Being classified as a nutraceutical, red yeast rice can be purchased in Pharmacy o al supermarket without need the doctor’s prescriptionat the expense of the patient. However, since it is still a low-dose statin, it is better to follow the doctor’s advice, to avoid interaction with other drugs and also to minimize their side effects. Although minimal, in fact, they can be present adverse effects especially against liver e muscles; after administration of the nutraceutical based on fermented red rice, which must be taken constantly, the indication is to monitor not only the reduction of cholesterol, but also the possible side effects, exactly as for statins.

Also, let’s not forget that the process of fermentation can lead to the formation of lemon, nephrotoxic substance which can have negative effects on the kidneys, in addition to Monacolin K which, for this, must be well purified. It is important to choose a good quality nutraceutical, produced, for example, by pharmaceutical industries which, also dealing with drugs, are used to purifying the products correctly, or by industries which have been on the market for some time and which guarantee the quality of the products.

