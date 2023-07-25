Redefining Fitness with Smart Fit: A New Approach to Personalized Training

New Fitness Concept, Smart Fit, Redefines Traditional Training Methods

Rome, July 24. – Nicolò Castellana, a fitness expert and entrepreneur, is changing the game in the fitness industry by introducing a new training method called Smart Fit. This innovative approach incorporates artificial intelligence software into machines to provide users with personalized and adaptive training plans.

“Smart Fit is a new training method, basically it consists of machines to which artificial intelligence software has been installed which helps the user to plan, define and control his training in the best possible way. So it is adaptive training. The machines perceive whether the user is training in a more or less performing way and adapt training and loads based on this type of performance,” explained Castellana.

Realizing the need for a new approach to fitness, Castellana opened two Smart Fit centers in Genoa. These centers aim to redefine the concept of training by offering personalized services, a holistic approach to health and well-being, and cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience.

“Today only a part of people is highly motivated to go to the gym and therefore we have thought of a service aimed at those who do not have all this motivation. Over the years we have identified by asking our users what the problems were in approaching fitness. So we created Smart Fit,” said Castellana.

Originally opened in 2012 and 2014, the centers initially followed a low-cost service model. However, Castellana realized the limitations of this format and made changes over the years to provide higher quality services at competitive prices. The professional team at the fitness centers includes athletic trainers, personal trainers, nutritionists, and biologists, who work together to offer complete support to customers and guide them towards their fitness goals.

Smart Fit is gaining popularity as it addresses the needs of individuals who lack motivation to go to the gym. The adaptive training approach and personalized support offered by the centers are attracting a wider audience, making fitness accessible to everyone.

With the success and positive feedback received from their Genoa centers, Castellana plans to expand the Smart Fit concept to other locations, revolutionizing the fitness industry one center at a time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

