Redness, dryness and scaling: what is perioral dermatitis and how to deal with it

The remedies for dermatitis, a chronic condition that makes life difficult for those affected. This irritation needs to be treated well.

Perioral dermatitis is related to a skin problem. It is an inflammation that can reach the chronic stage. It is characterized by the appearance of papules, burning, redness and so on. This skin irritation is located near the mouthbut it can also spread in the nasolabial folds, on the chin, on the forehead.

It is a condition that mainly affects women between the ages of 20 and 40, but there are also many men who are affected. Infants and children can also experience it, but it’s more rare for it to happen. Below we find out how to take care of this condition.

Perioral dermatitis and its remedies

Perioral dermatitis is a skin rash with redness as the first symptom. Pustules and vesicles also appear later and increase more and more over time and can also move to the cheeks and chin. Itching is caused by redness around the mouth, which is the first sign of inflammation. Finally, dry and flaky skin are other symptoms of this problem. When small papules appear in the inflamed part, it is difficult to make a diagnosis, as it is very similar to contact dermatitis associated with contact with allergic substances. Or it is confused with rosacea or acne, so it is important to rely on the judgment of a doctor in these cases.

The remedies that can be implemented to treat this rash near the mouth see pharmacological treatment first. In fact, with the judgment of a doctor we will be able to take the appropriate medicines for this condition. An antibiotic or antifungal is usually recommended, along with cold compresses. Furthermore if you are taking corticosteroids it would be best to stop them. Make-up, cleansers and creams should also not be applied to these inflamed areas, as this could only irritate the skin even more.

The preventive actions that can be taken are varied, it is enough just to follow a daily routine. First, avoid wetting the lips with saliva, in case there is irritation or dry lips. Do not use toothpastes with too high a fluoride concentration. Hot and spicy foods should be avoided, while seasonal fruit and vegetables are an excellent substitute. Do not take cortisone if possible, obviously always asking your doctor. Finally, avoid exposing yourself to the sun, especially without any protection.