Reduce forehead wrinkles: The best care tips for smooth skin

Our forehead is subject to constant movement: when we are angry or blinded, when we are concentrating or simply raise our eyebrows. In addition to facial expressions, natural skin aging also contributes to the formation of forehead wrinkles.

The bad news is: wrinkles cannot be stopped. Sooner or later the firmness and elasticity of our skin decreases so that it goes through a natural aging process. This in itself is not particularly tragic, but it is an aesthetic problem for many men and women. Especially when the first forehead wrinkles appear on the face and make the face look older. However, the good news is: with the right care and a healthy lifestyle, you can counteract the early formation of wrinkles – without any Botox. Which other factors can promote skin aging and which products should promote a smooth complexion is explained below.

These factors favor permanent forehead wrinkles



From the age of 25, the skin loses its elasticity, so that the first expression lines can appear on the face, which are initially only superficial. With increasing age, however, the depth of wrinkles also increases, triggered by our natural facial expressions: the more pronounced these are, the sooner forehead wrinkles can become noticeable. These are horizontal wrinkles that are accentuated when you laugh or frown. Frown lines, on the other hand, appear vertically between the eyebrows and the nose – they are particularly encouraged when your facial expressions are permanently tense. For example, because they are constantly angry or have to concentrate hard. But external factors also have a major influence on the formation of wrinkles. The most well-known triggers that make our skin age faster are smoking, alcohol consumption, too much sun exposure and too little sleep. In order to counteract forehead wrinkles at an early stage, a healthy lifestyle is essential. Skin care also plays an important role.

Prevent forehead wrinkles – with the right care



There is no question that care products cannot have the same effect on forehead wrinkles as an injection with Botox or hyaluronic acid. On the other hand, the use of an anti-aging cream is significantly cheaper than a medical intervention. In addition, the over-the-counter cosmetic products contain certain combinations of active ingredients that are intended to promote a smooth complexion – such as the following care products:

1. Hyaluronic Acid

It is a natural part of our connective tissue and is broken down by our body over time, so the surgical procedure is not a one-time thing. For the same reason, the use of products containing hyaluronic acid should not be short-lived. To get a positive result, you must moisturizer or that Serum apply regularly. This is the only way the active ingredient can be stored in your connective tissue, improve your complexion and counteract forehead wrinkles.

2. Stirnpads

As the name suggests, the pads are placed directly on the forehead to reduce wrinkles. According to the manufacturer, the natural ingredients contained in it should be fully absorbed by the skin, so that it is moisturized and its elasticity is improved. The Stirnpads also have a cooling effect and can be worn for up to eight hours at a time. Incidentally, the same applies to Anti-Wrinkle Plaster against frown lines: They are applied directly to the problem area (between the eyebrows and the nose) and can even act overnight while you sleep.

3. Retinolserum

It has the same effect on our body as vitamin A, which fights wrinkles: Retinol is a substitute that is supposed to make the skin more elastic and can therefore also minimize forehead wrinkles. In contrast to vitamin A acid is Retinolserum does not require a prescription and can therefore be found in many care products such as creams and masks. Since the active ingredient inhibits free radicals, which normally break down the wrinkle-reducing collagen, retinol is touted as a popular beauty secret weapon in the cosmetics market.

4. Face Roller

Regular facial massages should also reduce forehead wrinkles. These can be done by hand – or you can use a so-called face roller. Made from a jade or rose quartz stone, it has a smooth surface that feels pleasantly cool when rolled over the skin. It is important that you only exert a little pressure on your face during the massage and then apply a moisturizing cream or a moisturizer to the skin facial oil treat to stimulate blood flow.

5. Ultrasound

A so-called ultrasound treatment in a beauty salon easily costs between 500 and 1000 euros. It should also be able to help reduce the visible wrinkles on the face and forehead. This is made possible by ultrasonic waves that penetrate the skin and heat up deeper layers – which in turn stimulates cell regeneration. This is intended to make the skin look plumper and fresher by reducing forehead wrinkles. However, the result only becomes visible after several applications. If the treatment is too expensive for you, you can also ultrasonic device buy for home use. Although the prices are not cheap, they are significantly cheaper than a professional treatment at the beautician. Apply the device twice a week.

6. Microdermabrasion

This is a special device that removes the top layer of skin: During the microdermabrasion, which stimulates circulation, dead skin particles are removed from your face and skin cell renewal is stimulated. This in turn means that your face should appear firmer and smoother after the treatment. Depending on which attachment you use, it can microdermabrasion device Can also be used to remove pimples and blackheads. Without the use of chemicals.

Botox vs Hyaluronic Acid: What’s the Difference?



It is not uncommon for those affected to have their forehead wrinkles removed, which requires medical intervention by a beauty doctor. He uses botox or hyaluronic acid – but what is the difference? On the one hand in the price, on the other hand in the application: while the botulinum toxin is injected directly into the facial muscles, the hyaluronic acid gel has to be injected under the skin. This has the advantage that your face does not look as rigid as after a botox treatment – which is cheaper. In both cases, the effect wears off after six to twelve months at the latest, so that it has to be repeated regularly. As a result, a visit to a specialist is significantly more expensive than the long-term use of care products against forehead wrinkles.

